Minister Humphreys launches major national awareness campaign aimed at Dog Owners

Furthermore, the Control of Dogs Regulations 1998, S.I. 442/1998 set out additional requirements that owners of specific breeds of dogs, including strains or crosses of those breeds, must comply with. Such dogs must be muzzled and led, on a sufficiently strong leash or chain not exceeding 2 metres in length, by a competent person over 16 years of age, when in a public place. This is often referred to as the ‘Restricted Dogs List’.