Tánaiste attends EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Luxembourg

The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, will take part in a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg today (Monday). The Council’s discussions will focus on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and Sudan. The Council will be followed by a High Level Forum on Regional Cooperation and Security meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers.
