Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearm
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1002695
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 4/20/24 at 1759 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 11, Springfield
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Prohibited Person Possessing Firearm
ACCUSED: Steven Garceau
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a vehicle stop on VT Route 11 in Springfield after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Steven Garceau (34) of Springfield, VT. During the stop, it was discovered Garceau was the defendant of an Abuse Prevention Order, and had conditions not to be operating the plaintiff’s vehicle, which he was. Per the order, Garceau is not allowed to possess a firearm and was found to be in possession of a handgun. Garceau was arrested without incident and transported to Springfield Police Department for processing. Garceau was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 06/04/24 at 0800 hours. Vermont State Police was assisted by Springfield Police Department during the arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/24 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600