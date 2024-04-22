Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearm

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1002695

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 4/20/24 at 1759 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 11, Springfield

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Prohibited Person Possessing Firearm

ACCUSED: Steven Garceau

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a vehicle stop on VT Route 11 in Springfield after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Steven Garceau (34) of Springfield, VT. During the stop, it was discovered Garceau was the defendant of an Abuse Prevention Order, and had conditions not to be operating the plaintiff’s vehicle, which he was. Per the order, Garceau is not allowed to possess a firearm and was found to be in possession of a handgun. Garceau was arrested without incident and transported to Springfield Police Department for processing. Garceau was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 06/04/24 at 0800 hours. Vermont State Police was assisted by Springfield Police Department during the arrest.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/24 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600