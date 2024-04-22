Tanya Jolliffe of LIT Wellness Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST CHESTER, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are each an experiment of one,” observes our guest. What is right for one person isn’t necessarily right for the other.” When it comes to health and wellness, she takes an individualized approach, offering not only personal services but also services in the corporate environment. This is the story of Tanya Jolliffe.

Tanya Jolliffe is the founder of LIT Wellness Solutions, where she provides several types of services as a registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist and a certified integrative mental health professional. These services, related to health and wellness coaching and consulting, include mindful eating, company health and wellness, transportation health, which focuses on the trucking industry, and public speaking. “I use a unique approach to empower individuals and organizations to become a better version of themselves,” summarizes Tanya.

Mindful eating is a holistic approach. “It’s a bridge between the habits of diet culture and intuitive eating,” explains Tanya. “Intuitive eating is being in tune with your body, knowing when you are full, when you are hungry, and being in touch with your body cues. Diet culture has caused us to lose touch with many of those cues. Intuitive eating is when you are in touch with all of those cues. Mindful eating, therefore, is the path which helps people go from diet culture to intuitive eating.”

“There is not one eating style or approach that works for all people,” adds Tanya. Unfortunately, people often focus on the number on the scale while they miss other contributing factors regarding weight loss and disease management. People often think lower is better. That is a lie perpetuated by the diet culture. I try to work against that by helping people become mindful about the what, why, and how of eating.”

In conjunction with mindful eating, Tanya offers a journaling book titled The Mindful Me Journey: A 40-Day Guided Journal Toward a Healthier Relationship with Food and Exercise. “It helps people develop a healthier relationship with food,” notes Tanya. “Many people are emotional eaters. We’re trying to help people break free from the body image obsession, chronic dieting, and eating disorders that come with it.”

Another service that Tanya provides, is looking at companies’ wellness culture in relation to their employee health. Companies are now looking at the broader picture of focusing on overall health and wellness, as opposed to just simply weight loss and blood pressure, for instance. By focusing on the whole person, Tanya has demonstrated that it can reduce overall healthcare costs for a business. She refers to the five pillars of health to drive this improvement. They include stress management, sleep quality, hydration level, physical activity, and the foods people are eating. The COVID pandemic has brought an additional emphasis on emotional aspects. She also applies this to a more specialized category of service that LIT Wellness Solutions provides.

Derived from her services focusing on overall company health and wellness, is transportation health and wellness. Working with trucking companies, she examines the overall health of truck drivers. “A driver can be on the road for three to six weeks,” explains Tanya. “Trucking is more of a lifestyle than people recognize. Everything you buy from a store comes from a truck. Therefore, the truck driver's health is essential as there are fitness for duty requirements. That is what I help with.”

Tanya offers speaking engagements on a variety of health-related topics, including healthy and mindful eating, stress management for health, workplace wellness, and lifestyle well-being. She has also been interviewed on Sirius XM and other podcasts.

“I was an athlete in high school and college,” recalls Tanya. “The idea of sports nutrition was interesting to me. During my internship I learned about clinical dietetics and felt that this was a great way to help people and make a difference. I got my first job at the VA with a clinical study on alcoholic hepatitis with veterans before moving to The University of Cincinnati Hospital. While there, I established their transplant dietitian position, working with several diet-related illnesses that led to kidney, pancreas or liver transplants. Wanting to focus more on family, I took a few years off and then worked as a health coach with Spark People, focusing on healthy eating and lifestyle wellbeing and then after a reduction in force, transitioned into transportation health with Rolling Strong. All those experiences laid the groundwork for what I do now. I published my book and established my own business in October 2019, right before the pandemic.”

In the few short years that LIT Wellness Solutions has been in existence, Tanya and her company have been recognized with numerous awards. For instance, in 2020, she was recognized in Ohio as a Certified Women-owned Business Enterprise (Certified WBE) and federally as a certified women-owned small business (WOSB). In 2023, LIT Wellness Solutions received recognition from Manage HR Magazine as a Top 10 Corporate Wellness Service Provider.

Her future plans include continuing to work with companies as a whole. “If you can work with companies and transform their company culture and workplace wellness, you can impact many more people,” clarifies Tanya.

“Weight does not define you,” concludes Tanya. “Your health is not determined by the number on a scale. Your whole life, everything about how you live, work, and play influences your disease management and health maintenance efforts.”

For more information, please visit https://www.litwellnesssolutions.com/