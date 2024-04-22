Submit Release
Deputy chief of National Assembly Office arrested

VIETNAM, April 22 - HÀ NỘI — Prosecution proceedings have been launched against Phạm Thái Hà, deputy chief of the National Assembly Office and assistant to the NA chairman for his alleged involvement in the violations at Thuận An Group.

He was arrested on Monday and accused of “abusing position and power to influence another person for personal gains” as per Clause 4, Article 358 of the 2015 Penal Code (amended in 2017), according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) spokesperson Lieutenant General Tô Ân Xô.

The MPS Investigation Police Agency has begun the prosecution proceedings for “violations to bidding regulations causing serious consequences” and bribery at Thuận An Group and other related units. Investigations are ongoing. 

Founded in 2004 as Thuận An Trading and Development Construction JSC, Thuận An Group specialises in investment and construction for technical infrastructure projects, as well as trading in electricity, renewable energy and real estate. — VNS

