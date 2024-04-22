Draganfly, Doodle Labs, and UXV Technologies Collaborate to Enhance UAV Communication Solutions

Innovative Collaboration Between Draganfly, Doodle Labs, and UXV Technologies Sets New Standards for UAV Operations

San Diego, CA., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer is excited to announce a collaboration with communication experts Doodle Labs, and control systems specialists UXV Technologies. This collaborative effort is set to redefine operational capabilities for law enforcement, first responders, and military specialists.

The collaboration combines Draganfly’s Commander 3XL UAV, Doodle Labs’ Helix Mesh Rider®️ Radio, and UXV Technologies Soldier Robotic Controller (SRoC) ground control station (GCS), together offering a secure, robust, and ruggedized solution for demanding missions.

Integrating these advanced technologies delivers an adaptable platform that can withstand the diverse rigors of operational requirements in a variety of environments, including over the horizon & urban scenarios. Draganfly’s Commander 3XL UAV paired with Doodle Labs’ Helix Mesh Rider®️ and Sense technology, actively monitors in-band interference and automatically adjusts frequency channel or band for dynamic interference-avoidance and anti-jamming capabilities. Completing the trio, UXV Technologies SRoC rugged handheld controller presents a durable and intuitive control interface, making it an ideal choice for field operations where reliability and ease of use are paramount.

This integration underscores a shared commitment to innovation, enhancing the capabilities of UAV operations across critical sectors. The seamless integration of these three technologies provides a holistic solution that ensures operational success in challenging environments.

"Incorporating technologies from Doodle Labs and UXV Technologies provides a robust solution for many specific customers, especially for law enforcement, first responders, and military applications," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "With an integration of Doodle Labs' Helix Mesh Rider®️ Radio and Sense technology, along with UXV's SRoC GCS into the Draganfly Commander 3XL, we're enhancing operational efficiency, security, and adaptability, ensuring our drones meet critical demands of complex environments with reliable communication and control."

“The synergy of Draganfly’s advanced UAVs, UXV’s ruggedized control systems, and our state-of-the-art networking technology marks a pivotal moment for the UAV industry. Together, we are helping set a new benchmark for operational excellence, ensuring that our clients have access to a platform that is not only technologically advanced but also reliable, secure, and ready to meet the demands of tomorrow. It’s a privilege to be part of a collaboration committed to innovation and serving those who rely on us for their most critical mission,” remarked Amol Parikh, Co-CEO of Doodle Labs. “The Helix Mesh Rider®️ Radio represents our commitment to superior communication technology, ensuring that robust and secure datalinks support every mission.”

"In this era of rapid technological advancement, we must collaborate with partners equally committed to innovation and excellence. This partnership with Draganfly and Doodle Labs represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver unrivaled control systems for UAV operations," said Steven Friberg, CEO of UXV Technologies. "The integration of our SRoC GCS with Draganfly's aerial capabilities and Doodle Labs' communication technology creates a solution that is not just robust but also highly adaptable to the critical needs of our clients in law enforcement, first response, and military sectors. We are proud to be part of a collaboration that sets new standards for security, efficiency, and reliability in UAV operations."

As Draganfly, Doodle Labs, and UXV Technologies progress with their collaboration, their joint efforts will remain centered on developing and enhancing UAV technologies. This collaboration aims to improve the operational efficiency and safety of existing UAV applications while exploring potential avenues for innovation and progress within the industry.

