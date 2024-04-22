Aterian Announces Improved First Quarter 2024 Net Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Ranges

First Quarter Net Revenue Range Improved to $20.0 Million to $21.0 Million



First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Loss Range Improved to ($2.4) Million to ($2.9) Million

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced updates to its previously announced net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges for the first quarter of 2024 ended March 31, 2024. The net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA information is based on preliminary data, which has not been subjected to normal quarter end closing and review procedures. The Company expects to report its finalized first quarter 2024 results in early May 2024.

The Company expects its first quarter net revenue to be in the range of $20.0 million to $21.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss to be in the range of ($2.4) million to ($2.9) million. These ranges are an improvement compared to the previously announced (on March 12, 2024) net revenue range of $18.0 million to $21.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA range of ($2.5) million and ($3.5) million.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for Adjusted EBITDA is net loss and we expect to report a net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2024, due primarily to interest expense and stock-based compensation expense. We are unable to reconcile the forward-looking statement of Adjusted EBITDA in this press release to its nearest GAAP measure because the nearest GAAP financial measure is not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling such information is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon and Walmart in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites.

Forward Looking Statements

