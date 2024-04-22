Submit Release
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $12.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $11.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $13.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (1st Quarter 2024 versus 4th Quarter 2023)

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $38.4 million compared to $39.3 million for the prior quarter reflective of one less calendar day and higher deposit cost – total deposit cost increased 19 basis points to 85 basis points – net interest margin decreased six basis points to 4.01%
  • Stable credit quality metrics and lower loan growth drove a $1.1 million reduction in credit loss provision – net loan charge-offs were 22 basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio of 1.07%
  • Noninterest income increased $0.9 million, or 5.5%, due to higher mortgage banking revenues and wealth management fees
  • Noninterest expense was well controlled with a $0.2 million, or 0.5%, increase for the quarter

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances grew $17.4 million, or 0.6% (average), and declined $2.7 million, or 0.1% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances increased by $28.0 million, or 0.8% (average), and decreased $47.0 million, or 1.3% (end of period)
  • Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.52, or 2.5% – accumulated other comprehensive loss remained stable
  • Repurchased 82,540 shares of common stock

“Overall, we are pleased with the first quarter as we realized solid earnings and capital growth,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President, CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Credit quality remained stable, average deposits grew, and the dividend increased 5 percent. While the operating environment remains challenging, we believe we are well positioned and have strategies in place to achieve a solid year of performance.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $38.4 million, compared to $39.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $40.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Compared to both prior periods, the decline was primarily attributable to an increase in deposit interest expense, partially offset by higher loan interest income. The increase in deposit interest expense was primarily attributable to higher average money market balances and to a lesser extent certificates of deposit (“CD”) balances and reflected a combination of re-mix from other deposit categories and higher rates for these products. The increase in loan interest income reflected existing loans re-pricing at higher rates and new loan volume at higher rates. Further, the first quarter of 2024 had one less calendar day compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and one additional calendar day compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 4.01%, a decrease of six basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of three basis points from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease compared to both prior periods primarily reflected higher deposit cost related to re-mix within the deposit base and higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by higher yields from new loan volume and loan repricing at higher rates. For the first quarter of 2024, our cost of funds was 88 basis points, an increase of 15 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 53 basis points over the first quarter of 2023. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 85 basis points, 66 basis points, and 26 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the provision compared to both prior periods was primarily attributable to a lower level of reserves required for new loans, favorable loan grade migration, and lower loss rates. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $18.1 million compared to $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $0.9 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to a $0.5 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the $0.3 million increase was primarily attributable to higher wealth management fees of $0.7 million partially offset by lower other income of $0.3 million. For both prior period comparisons, the increase in mortgage banking revenues reflected a higher volume of rate locks and third-party loan sales. A combination of higher trust fees, retail brokerage fees, and insurance commissions drove the increase in wealth management fees over the fourth quarter of 2023. Higher retail brokerage fees of $0.4 million and trust fees of $0.2 million drove the increase over the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in other income was primarily due to lower loan servicing income and miscellaneous income.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $40.2 million compared to $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $37.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $0.2 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a $0.6 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by decreases in occupancy expense of $0.1 million and other expense of $0.3 million. The increase in compensation expense was primarily attributable to higher payroll taxes (annual re-set) and 401k plan matching expense. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the $2.5 million increase reflected higher other expense as we realized a $1.8 million gain from the sale of other real estate (banking office) in the first quarter of 2023. Further, compensation expense was $0.9 million higher primarily due to a lower level of realized loan cost (credit offset to salary expense) due to decreased new loan production.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $3.5 million (effective rate of 23.0%) for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.9 million (effective rate of 20.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.7 million (effective rate of 21.3%) for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 compared to both prior periods was primarily due to a lower level of tax benefit accrued from an investment in a solar tax credit equity fund. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 23% for 2024.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.850 billion for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $25.6 million, or 0.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $213.1 million, or 5.2%, from the first quarter of 2023. The variance for both prior period comparisons was driven by change in deposit balances (see below – Deposits). Compared to both prior periods, the mix of earning assets improved as overnight funds were utilized to fund loan growth.

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $17.4 million, or 0.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2023 and $146.2 million, or 5.7%, over the first quarter of 2023. Compared to both prior periods, the increase was primarily due to an increase in residential loans partially offset by a decline in consumer loans (primarily auto). Period end loans decreased $2.7 million, or 0.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $74.0 million, or 2.8%, over the first quarter of 2023. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to lower consumer (auto) loan portfolio balances partially offset by growth in residential loans. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the increase reflected growth in residential loans and, to a lesser extent, commercial real estate loans partially offset by lower consumer (auto) loan balances.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $29.3 million compared to $29.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $26.8 million at March 31, 2023. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The decrease in the allowance from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to favorable loan grade migration, lower loss rates, and a combination of lower loan balances and shift in mix within the portfolio. Compared to March 31, 2023, the increase was primarily driven by loan growth. At March 31, 2024, the allowance represented 1.07% of HFI loans compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2023, and 1.01% at March 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

Overall credit quality remained stable. Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.8 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $6.2 million at December 31, 2023 and $4.6 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets equaled 0.16%, compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2023 and 0.10% at March 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.8 million at March 31, 2024, a $0.6 million increase over December 31, 2023 and a $2.2 million increase over March 31, 2023. Further, classified loans totaled $22.3 million at March 31, 2024, a $0.1 million increase over December 31, 2023 and a $10.1 million increase over March 31, 2023.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.577 billion for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $28.0 million, or 0.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $240.8 million, or 6.3%, from the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the increase reflected a higher average balance for public funds (municipal clients - primarily NOW accounts) which typically peak late in the fourth quarter. Further, we realized growth in both our money market and CD balances which reflected a combination of balances migrating from noninterest bearing and savings accounts, in addition to receiving new deposits from existing and new clients. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease was primarily attributable to lower noninterest bearing and savings accounts, partially offset by increases in money market and CD balances. The decrease in noninterest bearing and savings accounts reflected a combination of consumer/business spend of pandemic related stimulus funds and rate sensitive clients seeking higher yields, partially offset by the aforementioned migration to higher rate deposit products (money market and CD). We continue to closely monitor our cost of deposits and deposit mix as we manage through this higher interest rate environment.

Liquidity

The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $140.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $99.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $361.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the increase was driven by average deposit growth and investment portfolio run-off, partially offset by average loan growth. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease was attributable to lower average deposit balances and growth in our loan portfolio, partially offset by investment portfolio run-off.

At March 31, 2024, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.542 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $231 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At March 31, 2024, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.76 and 2.39 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized tax-effected loss of $26.0 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $448.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $440.6 million at December 31, 2023 and $403.3 million at March 31, 2023. For the first three months of 2024, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $12.6 million, net adjustments totaling $0.6 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, stock compensation accretion of $0.4 million, and a $0.3 million increase in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a common stock dividend of $3.6 million ($0.21 per share), the repurchase of stock of $2.3 million (82,540 shares), and a $0.3 million increase in the net unrealized loss on available for sale securities.

At March 31, 2024, our total risk-based capital ratio was 16.84% compared to 16.57% at December 31, 2023 and 15.29% at March 31, 2023. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.82%, 13.52%, and 12.40%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 10.45%, 10.30%, and 9.09%, respectively, on these dates. At March 31, 2024, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 8.53% at March 31, 2024 compared to 8.26% and 7.20% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $21.6 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 8.01%.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 104 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: our ability to successfully manage credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry; legislative or regulatory changes; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally, such as bank failures and any related impact on depositor behavior; the effects of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and the competition for deposits on our funding costs, net interest margin and ability to replace maturing deposits and advances, as necessary; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; uncertainty in the pricing of residential mortgage loans that we sell, as well as competition for the mortgage servicing rights related to these loans and related interest rate risk or price risk resulting from retaining mortgage servicing rights and the potential effects of higher interest rates on our loan origination volumes; the effects of actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the recent volatility in the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our allowance for credit losses, deferred tax asset valuation and pension plan; changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines; the frequency and magnitude of foreclosure of our loans; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of loan segments, geographic and industry concentrations; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; our ability to declare and pay dividends, the payment of which is subject to our capital requirements; changes in the securities and real estate markets; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; our ability to retain key personnel; the effect of corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions, including the actual restructuring and other related charges and the failure to achieve the expected gains, revenue growth or expense savings from such corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of natural disasters, harsh weather conditions (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest or other geopolitical events; our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate; the impact of the restatement of our previously issued consolidated statements of cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 and for the each of the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2023; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control or inability to remediate our existing material weaknesses in our internal controls deemed ineffective; the willingness of clients to accept third-party products and services rather than our products and services and vice versa; increased competition and its effect on pricing; technological changes; the cost and effects of cybersecurity incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory proceedings; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; growth and profitability of our noninterest income; the limited trading activity of our common stock; the concentration of ownership of our common stock; anti-takeover provisions under federal and state law as well as our Articles of Incorporation and our Bylaws; other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 448,314   $ 440,625   $ 419,706   $ 412,422   $ 403,260  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     92,893     92,933     92,973     93,013     93,053  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   355,421     347,692     326,733     319,409     310,207  
Total Assets (GAAP)     4,259,922     4,304,477     4,138,287     4,391,206     4,401,762  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     92,893     92,933     92,973     93,013     93,053  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 4,167,029   $ 4,211,544   $ 4,045,314   $ 4,298,193   $ 4,308,709  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   8.53%     8.26%     8.08%     7.43%     7.20%  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   16,947,204     17,000,758     16,997,886     17,025,023     17,049,913  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 20.97   $ 20.45   $ 19.22   $ 18.76   $ 18.19  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.              
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS              
Unaudited              
               
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Mar 31, 2023  
EARNINGS              
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 12,557 $ 11,720 $ 13,709  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.80  
PERFORMANCE              
Return on Average Assets (annualized)   1.21 % 1.12 % 1.26 %
Return on Average Equity (annualized)   11.07   10.69   13.76  
Net Interest Margin   4.01   4.07   4.04  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   32.06   30.46   30.53  
Efficiency Ratio   71.06 % 70.82 % 64.67 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY              
Tier 1 Capital   15.67 % 15.37 % 14.23 %
Total Capital   16.84   16.57   15.29  
Leverage   10.45   10.30   9.09  
Common Equity Tier 1   13.82   13.52   12.40  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   8.53   8.26   7.20  
Equity to Assets   10.52 % 10.24 % 9.16 %
ASSET QUALITY              
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   431.46 % 479.70 % 584.18 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.07   1.10   1.01  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   0.22   0.23   0.24  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO   0.25   0.23   0.17  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.16 % 0.15 % 0.10 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE              
High $ 31.34 $ 32.56 $ 36.86  
Low   26.59   26.12   28.18  
Close $ 27.70 $ 29.43 $ 29.31  
Average Daily Trading Volume   31,023   33,297   41,737  
               
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Unaudited
                     
  2024     2023  
(Dollars in thousands) First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 73,642   $ 83,118   $ 72,379   $ 83,679   $ 84,549  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   231,047     228,949     95,119     285,129     303,403  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   304,689     312,067     167,498     368,808     387,952  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   327,338     337,902     334,052     386,220     402,943  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   603,386     625,022     632,076     641,398     651,755  
Other Equity Securities   3,445     3,450     3,585     1,703     1,883  
Total Investment Securities   934,169     966,374     969,713     1,029,321     1,056,581  
                     
Loans Held for Sale   24,705     28,211     34,013     44,659     28,475  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   218,298     225,190     221,704     227,219     236,263  
Real Estate – Construction   202,692     196,091     197,526     226,404     253,903  
Real Estate – Commercial   823,690     825,456     828,234     831,285     798,438  
Real Estate – Residential   1,012,791     1,001,257     966,512     893,384     847,697  
Real Estate – Home Equity   214,617     210,920     203,606     203,142     206,931  
Consumer   254,168     270,994     285,122     295,646     305,324  
Other Loans   3,789     2,962     1,401     5,425     7,660  
Overdrafts   1,127     1,048     1,076     1,007     931  
Total Loans Held for Investment   2,731,172     2,733,918     2,705,181     2,683,512     2,657,147  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (29,329 )   (29,941 )   (29,083 )   (28,243 )   (26,808 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   2,701,843     2,703,977     2,676,098     2,655,269     2,630,339  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   81,452     81,266     81,677     82,062     82,055  
Goodwill and Other Intangibles   92,893     92,933     92,973     93,013     93,053  
Other Real Estate Owned   1     1     1     1     13  
Other Assets   120,170     119,648     116,314     118,073     123,294  
Total Other Assets   294,516     293,848     290,965     293,149     298,415  
Total Assets $ 4,259,922   $ 4,304,477   $ 4,138,287   $ 4,391,206   $ 4,401,762  
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,361,939   $ 1,377,934   $ 1,472,165   $ 1,520,134   $ 1,601,388  
NOW Accounts   1,212,452     1,327,420     1,092,996     1,269,839     1,242,721  
Money Market Accounts   398,308     319,319     304,323     321,743     271,880  
Savings Accounts   530,782     547,634     571,003     590,245     617,310  
Certificates of Deposit   151,320     129,515     99,958     86,905     90,621  
Total Deposits   3,654,801     3,701,822     3,540,445     3,788,866     3,823,920  
                     
Repurchase Agreements   23,477     26,957     22,910     22,619     4,429  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   8,409     8,384     18,786     28,054     22,203  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   265     315     364     414     463  
Other Liabilities   65,181     66,080     75,585     77,192     85,878  
Total Liabilities   3,805,020     3,856,445     3,710,977     3,970,032     3,989,780  
                     
Temporary Equity   6,588     7,407     7,604     8,752     8,722  
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   169     170     170     170     170  
Additional Paid-In Capital   34,861     36,326     36,182     36,853     37,512  
Retained Earnings   435,364     426,275     418,030     408,771     397,654  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (22,080 )   (22,146 )   (34,676 )   (33,372 )   (32,076 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   448,314     440,625     419,706     412,422     403,260  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,259,922   $ 4,304,477   $ 4,138,287   $ 4,391,206   $ 4,401,762  
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 3,921,093   $ 3,957,452   $ 3,804,026   $ 4,042,621   $ 4,045,607  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,377,900     2,412,431     2,163,227     2,372,706     2,302,514  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 26.45   $ 25.92   $ 24.69   $ 24.21   $ 23.65  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share (1)   20.97     20.45     19.22     18.76     18.19  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,929     16,950     16,958     16,992     17,022  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   16,947     17,001     16,998     17,025     17,050  
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited
                             
    2024     2023
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   First Quarter     Fourth Quarter     Third Quarter     Second Quarter   First Quarter  
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans, including Fees $ 40,683   $ 40,407   $ 39,344   $ 37,608   $ 34,891  
Investment Securities   4,244     4,392     4,561     4,815     4,924  
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   1,893     1,385     1,848     2,782     4,111  
Total Interest Income   46,820     46,184     45,753     45,205     43,926  
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   7,594     5,872     5,214     4,008     2,488  
Repurchase Agreements   201     199     190     115     9  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   39     310     440     336     452  
Subordinated Notes Payable   628     627     625     604     571  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   3     5     4     5     6  
Total Interest Expense   8,465     7,013     6,473     5,068     3,526  
Net Interest Income   38,355     39,171     39,280     40,137     40,400  
Provision for Credit Losses   920     2,025     2,393     2,197     3,099  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   37,435     37,146     36,887     37,940     37,301  
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit Fees   5,250     5,304     5,456     5,326     5,239  
Bank Card Fees   3,620     3,713     3,684     3,795     3,726  
Wealth Management Fees   4,682     4,276     3,984     4,149     3,928  
Mortgage Banking Revenues   2,878     2,327     1,839     3,363     2,871  
Other   1,667     1,537     1,765     3,334     1,994  
Total Noninterest Income   18,097     17,157     16,728     19,967     17,758  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation   24,407     23,822     23,003     23,438     23,524  
Occupancy, Net   6,994     7,098     6,980     6,820     6,762  
Other   8,770     9,038     9,122     10,027     7,389  
Total Noninterest Expense   40,171     39,958     39,105     40,285     37,675  
OPERATING PROFIT   15,361     14,345     14,510     17,622     17,384  
Income Tax Expense   3,536     2,909     3,004     3,417     3,710  
Net Income   11,825     11,436     11,506     14,205     13,674  
Pre-Tax Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   732     284     1,149     (31 )   35  
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 12,557   $ 11,720   $ 12,655   $ 14,174   $ 13,709  
PER COMMON SHARE                            
Basic Net Income $ 0.74   $ 0.69   $ 0.75   $ 0.83   $ 0.81  
Diluted Net Income   0.74     0.70     0.74     0.83     0.80  
Cash Dividend $ 0.21   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.18   $ 0.18  
AVERAGE SHARES                            
Basic   16,951     16,947     16,985     17,002     17,016  
Diluted   16,969     16,997     17,025     17,035     17,045  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
AND CREDIT QUALITY
Unaudited
                     
    2024     2023  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
ACL – HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS                    
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 29,941   $ 29,083   $ 28,243   $ 26,808   $ 25,068  
Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities   (50 )   66     -     -     -  
Provision for Credit Losses   932     2,354     1,993     1,922     3,260  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)   1,494     1,562     1,153     487     1,520  
Balance at End of Period $ 29,329   $ 29,941   $ 29,083   $ 28,243   $ 26,808  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.07%     1.10%     1.08%     1.05%     1.01%  
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   431.46%     479.70%     619.58%     426.44%     584.18%  
ACL – UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                    
Balance at Beginning of Period   3,191   $ 3,502   $ 3,120   $ 2,833   $ 2,989  
Provision for Credit Losses   (70 )   (311 )   382     287     (156 )
Balance at End of Period (1)   3,121     3,191     3,502     3,120     2,833  
ACL – DEBT SECURITIES                    
Provision for Credit Losses $ 58   $ (18 ) $ 18   $ (12 ) $ (5 )
CHARGE-OFFS                    
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 282   $ 217   $ 76   $ 54   $ 164  
Real Estate – Commercial   -     -     -     -     120  
Real Estate – Residential   17     79     -     -     -  
Real Estate – Home Equity   76     -     -     39     -  
Consumer   1,550     1,689     1,340     993     1,732  
Overdrafts   638     602     659     894     634  
Total Charge-Offs $ 2,563   $ 2,587   $ 2,075   $ 1,980   $ 2,650  
RECOVERIES                    
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 41   $ 83   $ 28   $ 71   $ 95  
Real Estate – Construction   -     -     -     1     1  
Real Estate – Commercial   204     16     17     11     8  
Real Estate – Residential   37     34     30     132     57  
Real Estate – Home Equity   24     17     53     131     25  
Consumer   410     433     418     514     571  
Overdrafts   353     442     376     633     373  
Total Recoveries $ 1,069   $ 1,025   $ 922   $ 1,493   $ 1,130  
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 1,494   $ 1,562   $ 1,153   $ 487   $ 1,520  
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI (2)   0.22%     0.23%     0.17%     0.07%     0.24%  
CREDIT QUALITY                    
Nonaccruing Loans $ 6,798   $ 6,242   $ 4,694   $ 6,623   $ 4,589  
Other Real Estate Owned   1     1     1     1     13  
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 6,799   $ 6,243   $ 4,695   $ 6,624   $ 4,602  
                     
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 5,392   $ 6,854   $ 5,577   $ 4,207   $ 5,061  
Classified Loans   22,305     22,203     21,812     14,973     12,179  
                     
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.25%     0.23%     0.17%     0.25%     0.17%  
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate   0.25%     0.23%     0.17%     0.25%     0.17%  
NPAs as a % of Total Assets   0.16%     0.15%     0.11%     0.15%     0.10%  
                     
(1) Recorded in other liabilities                    
(2) Annualized                    


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES
Unaudited
                                                                       
    First Quarter 2024     Fourth Quarter 2023     Third Quarter 2023     Second Quarter 2023     First Quarter 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		 
ASSETS:                                                                      
Loans Held for Sale $ 27,314   $ 563   5.99 % $ 49,790   $ 817   6.50 % $ 62,768   $ 971   6.14 % $ 54,350     800   5.90 % $ 55,110   $ 644   4.74 %
Loans Held for Investment (1)   2,728,629     40,196   5.95     2,711,243     39,679   5.81     2,672,653     38,455   5.71     2,657,693     36,890   5.55     2,582,395     34,342   5.39  
                                                                       
Investment Securities                                                                      
Taxable Investment Securities   952,328     4,239   1.78     962,322     4,389   1.81     1,002,547     4,549   1.80     1,041,202     4,803   1.84     1,061,372     4,911   1.86  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities (1)   856     9   4.34     862     7   4.32     2,456     17   2.66     2,656     17   2.47     2,840     18   2.36  
                                                                       
Total Investment Securities   953,184     4,248   1.78     963,184     4,396   1.82     1,005,003     4,566   1.81     1,043,858     4,820   1.84     1,064,212     4,929   1.86  
                                                                       
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   140,488     1,893   5.42     99,763     1,385   5.51     136,556     1,848   5.37     218,902     2,782   5.10     360,971     4,111   4.62  
                                                                       
Total Earning Assets   3,849,615   $ 46,900   4.90 %   3,823,980   $ 46,277   4.80 %   3,876,980   $ 45,840   4.69 %   3,974,803   $ 45,292   4.57 %   4,062,688   $ 44,026   4.39 %
                                                                       
Cash and Due From Banks   75,763               76,681               75,941               75,854               74,639            
Allowance for Credit Losses   (30,030 )             (29,998 )             (29,172 )             (27,893 )             (25,637 )          
Other Assets   295,275               296,114               295,106               297,837               300,175            
                                                                       
Total Assets $ 4,190,623             $ 4,166,777             $ 4,218,855             $ 4,320,601             $ 4,411,865            
                                                                       
LIABILITIES:                                                                      
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,344,188             $ 1,416,825             $ 1,474,574             $ 1,539,877             $ 1,601,750            
NOW Accounts   1,201,032   $ 4,497   1.51 %   1,138,461   $ 3,696   1.29 %   1,125,171   $ 3,489   1.23 %   1,200,400   $ 3,038   1.01 %   1,228,928   $ 2,152   0.71 %
Money Market Accounts   353,591     1,985   2.26     318,844     1,421   1.77     322,623     1,294   1.59     288,466     747   1.04     267,573     208   0.31  
Savings Accounts   539,374     188   0.14     557,579     202   0.14     579,245     200   0.14     602,848     120   0.08     629,388     76   0.05  
Time Deposits   138,328     924   2.69     116,797     553   1.88     95,203     231   0.96     87,973     103   0.47     89,675     52   0.24  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   2,232,325     7,594   1.37     2,131,681     5,872   1.09     2,122,242     5,214   0.97     2,179,687     4,008   0.74     2,215,564     2,488   0.46  
Total Deposits   3,576,513     7,594   0.85     3,548,506     5,872   0.66     3,596,816     5,214   0.58     3,719,564     4,008   0.43     3,817,314     2,488   0.26  
Repurchase Agreements   25,725     201   3.14     26,831     199   2.94     25,356     190   2.98     17,888     115   2.58     9,343     9   0.37  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   3,758     39   4.16     16,906     310   7.29     24,306     440   7.17     17,834     336   7.54     37,766     452   4.86  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     628   4.70     52,887     627   4.64     52,887     625   4.62     52,887     604   4.52     52,887     571   4.32  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   281     3   4.80     336     5   4.72     387     4   4.73     431     5   4.80     480     6   4.80  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,314,976   $ 8,465   1.47 %   2,228,641   $ 7,013   1.25 %   2,225,178   $ 6,473   1.15 %   2,268,727   $ 5,068   0.90 %   2,316,040   $ 3,526   0.62 %
                                                                       
Other Liabilities   68,295               78,772               83,099               84,305               81,206            
                                                                       
Total Liabilities   3,727,459               3,724,238               3,782,851               3,892,909               3,998,996            
Temporary Equity   7,150               7,423               8,424               8,935               8,802            
                                                                       
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   456,014               435,116               427,580               418,757               404,067            
                                                                       
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,190,623             $ 4,166,777             $ 4,218,855             $ 4,320,601             $ 4,411,865            
                                                                       
Interest Rate Spread     $ 38,435   3.43 %     $ 39,264   3.55 %     $ 39,367   3.54 %     $ 40,224   3.67 %     $ 40,500   3.77 %
                                                                       
Interest Income and Rate Earned (1)       46,900   4.90         46,277   4.80         45,840   4.69         45,292   4.57         44,026   4.39  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid (2)       8,465   0.88         7,013   0.73         6,473   0.66         5,068   0.51         3,526   0.35  
                                                                       
Net Interest Margin     $ 38,435   4.01 %     $ 39,264   4.07 %     $ 39,367   4.03 %     $ 40,224   4.06 %     $ 40,500   4.04 %
                                                                       
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
                                                               

For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.8450


