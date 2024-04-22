DAVIDsTEA Deepens Sustainability Commitment and Introduces New Compostable Packaging

The brand’s Garden to Cup tea collection is re-imagined with earth in mind featuring new compostable loose leaf tea packaging

MONTREAL, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, is proud to announce the launch of its compostable loose leaf packaging for its Garden to Cup tea collection. Building on its current global offering of 100% recyclable printed tea packaging and plastic-free sachet offering, the Company continues to transition to compostable and regenerative materials.





Teal 50 g and 100 g bags are 100% industrial compostable and begin rolling out on

orders at davidstea.com for Canadian and U.S. customers in the coming months.

DAVIDsTEA aims to be a leader in the tea industry through implementing a variety of waste reduction initiatives from packaging materials to compostable shipping envelopes for non-breakable orders. As part of its transition to compostable packaging, the Company has prioritized retaining the quality and integrity of their product, ensuring shelf-stability when delivered to customers. For this reason, compostable packaging is first being introduced in the Company's Garden to Cup tea collection.

Through sourcing regenerative food-grade materials to understanding the capabilities of recycling and recovery facilities across the chain, the Company is committed to its journey to compostability. From conception to planning, sourcing and procurement, the Company acknowledges that there is ongoing industry challenge to develop more biodegradable materials for tea.



“Since we opened our doors in 2008, we’ve been rooted in eco-friendly decisions,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “Tea is naturally compostable, and it’s our goal to leave nothing behind. That’s why it’s important to us to find innovative solutions and test new materials, but without compromising on our high standards for quality and freshness—that’s where the new compostable packaging for our Garden to Cup teas comes in. We’re continuously working towards the development of regenerative packaging options and look forward to expanding it to more of our collection in the future,” she added.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies in Canada and 170 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 18 company-owned stores across Canada. The Company offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

