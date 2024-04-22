LOOKBEYOND24: Transforming the Digital Signage Landscape with Samsung's VXT on 6th Nov 2024

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover the next generation of digital signage solutions at LOOKBEYOND24 powered by ScreenCom, set to take place on 6th November, 2024. This year’s edition highlights Samsung's signage software, VXT, marking a pivotal shift towards innovative, data-driven content delivery. With a focus on enhancing user interactions through technology, LOOKBEYOND24 is the must-attend event for digital signage professionals.



Why LOOKBEYOND24 Stands Out

This virtual event offers a platform for experts to dive into advanced narrowcasting and data-driven content strategies. "This conference represents a significant opportunity for professionals to explore emerging technologies that drive engagement and consumer interaction," states Bastiaan Amsing, founding member of the Global Signage Alliance (GSA). The organisation is one of the driving forces behind the event, next to the Samsung Electronics European Display Organisation. The event will showcase hands-on demonstrations of VXT, emphasising its capability to change the digital signage landscape across retail, hospitality, and more.

LOOKBEYOND24 sets new benchmarks with its focus on privacy and sustainability, adhering to standards like GDPR while discussing sustainable digital solutions. Additionally, attendees will gain insights from selected members of the Global Signage Alliance, enhancing their industry knowledge and practical skills.

In 2023, the event featured over 20 breakthrough talks and workshops. Commenting on LOOKBEYOND23, Peter Colquitt, Business Development Manager and Project Lead at Samsung Electronics, said: "A perfectly well organised and executed event. The planning team and marketers should be proud, as well as the team making things happen in front of the camera and behind the scenes. It's always a pleasure to work with you and I look forward to more in future."

Sign up now to be part of this transformative journey and unlock the future of digital engagement.

For more information and to register, visit https://lookbeyond.online/ .

About LOOKBEYOND24:

LOOKBEYOND24 is the premier event for those at the cutting edge of digital signage, data-driven content, and user engagement. It serves as a platform for showcasing innovations, fostering discussions, and facilitating connections among industry leaders and enthusiasts. With a focus on the future, LOOKBEYOND24 is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, encouraging innovation, and setting new standards for excellence in digital communication.

