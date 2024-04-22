Limpopo Office of the Premier on arrest of Director Labour Relations 

The Office of the Premier has noted the recent developments surrounding the arrest by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation and court appearance of Mr MM Maseko, Director for Labour Relations in the Office of the Premier, on 18 April 2024.

The matter involving Mr Maseko is currently in court and the Office of the Premier will await the outcome or judgement from the court.

It is important to note that the Office will not be making any comments on the case until the legal process has been completed. The Office remains committed to upholding integrity and transparency in all its operations.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357 or 067 267 2063

E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za