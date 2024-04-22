Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomes sentencing of Home Affairs employee for fraud and corruption

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed the sentencing of a Home Affairs employee who has been convicted of charges related to fraud and corruption.

Mr Amos Ngwenyama was sentenced on two counts on Friday, 19 April 2024, to eight (8) and six (6) years imprisonment at the Giyani Commercial Court in Limpopo. The sentences will run concurrently.

He was based at the Home Affairs office in Malamulele. Mr Ngwenyama was arrested following a joint investigation by the Home Affairs Counter Corruption Unit and the Hawks in Limpopo in 2023 for issuing birth certificates to undeserving foreign nationals in exchange for money.

Welcoming the arrest, Minister Motsoaledi reiterated his warning to officials involved in fraud and corruption that their days are numbered.

“We have no tolerance for any acts of corruption and malfeasance. Members of the public expect government officials to uphold the highest ethical and moral standards. They are also expected to be honest in serving the public and the state.

“We will uproot this plaque from the government and are poised to emerge victorious,” said the Minister.

