MEC Nonkqubela Pieters leads provision of services on wheels that include primary animal health services and provision of seedlings to communities in Pearston, 19 Apr

Easterm Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) MEC Nonkqubela Pieters will lead the department during the provision of services on wheels that include primary animal health services and provision of seedlings to communities in Pearston on Friday.

The event will entail cattle dipping and vaccinations with Blantrax at Aleen Gelaten Farm, door-to-door vaccination of pets, provision of clinical services and exhibition of departmental services in stalls in Khanyiso Township.

The MEC will communicate the department’s services aimed at alleviating poverty, create jobs, development farming enterprises, community development, economic growth and food security.

To ensure animal safety in the province, from 2019 to date a total of 7 104 775 animals were vaccinated against controlled diseases, 42 683 992 treatments were applied to control sheep scab, 17 593 241 treatments were applied to control external parasites (dipping) and 22 709 export certificates were issued.

With the escalating prices of food, the MEC will urge the communities to use land to produce food through the department’s household food production programme that is aimed at reducing poverty in the province where handover of seedling will be done to communities of Khanyiso Township.

The programme has supported a total of 106 350 households with production packs such as seeds and seedlings, gardening tools, potato seeds, maize, poultry feed, poultry medication, chicks and fertilisers between 2019 and 2024.

Members of the media are invited to cover this event where the MEC will also report on the achievements of the department in this term and also touch on plans to develop the sector to ensure maximum economic benefits.

Details of the event:

Venue: Pearston, Blue Care Route

Date : 19 April 2024

Time : 9:30

For more information contact:

Communication Assistant Director

Ms Nonkoliseko Msutu

Cell: 082 771 7246

