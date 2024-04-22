Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete visits Eastern Cape resident, 22 April

Human Settlements Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete will visit 98-year-old gogo Nofimile Gxogxa again today to assess progress being made to reconstruct her house which burned down last week Monday.

During her visit today, the Deputy Minister will provide feedback on all the commitments made by the three spheres of government and their agencies when they visited the household to assess the damages after the fire incident. These include rebuilding the damaged structures, the provision of a Temporary Residential Unit (TRU) for the family and provision of some much needed basic necessities such as bedding, clothing and food.

The visit will take place as follows:

Date: Today, 22 April 2024

Time: 12h00

Venue: Needs Camp, Phumlani Location, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, East London, Eastern Cape

