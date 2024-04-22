Our Collective Advantage: Hundreds of Indigenous, Government and Industry Leaders convene on Bay Street

The Two-Day Conference Unites Financial and Business Leaders, Government Officials and First Nations Leaders in Canada’s Financial Centre for the First Time Ever

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the commencement of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition’s (FNMPC) highly anticipated seventh annual conference in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre. Welcoming an esteemed gathering of financial sector and business leaders, government officials and First Nations representatives, the conference, titled Our Collective Advantage: Indigenous Consent (“OCA”), promises to be a visionary platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the forging of strategic partnerships.



As the premier event unfolds in Canada’s financial hub for the first time, the over 1500 attendees can expect an unparalleled opportunity to engage in important discussions and gain valuable insights from the impressive lineup of speakers who each bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

“The opening of the conference in Toronto for the first time today marks a pivotal moment in our collective efforts toward economic collaboration,” said Chief Sharleen Gale, Chair of the Board, First Nations Major Projects Coalition. “At the heart of FNMPC’s mission is the belief that meaningful partnerships between First Nations and industry leaders are essential for achieving shared economic prosperity while respecting Indigenous rights and consent.”

“In today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, true progress demands collaboration that transcends traditional boundaries,” said Niilo Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Major Projects Coalition. “The dialogue at this year’s conference will be instrumental in shaping a more inclusive and resilient economy where First Nations can be true partners in economic prosperity.”

Conference Details

When: Monday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 23, 2024

What: Our Collective Advantage: Indigenous Consent

Where: Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9

Who: Financial and business leaders, investors, government officials and First Nations representatives

Speakers

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Finance of Canada

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

Dave McKay, President and CEO, RBC

Mark Cutifani, Chair, Vale Base Metals

Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and Co-Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ)

Jaimie Lickers, Senior Vice President, Indigenous Markets at CIBC

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak (Pinaymootang Nation), Assembly of First Nations

Registration Details

Conference website: www.fnmpc.ca/conference

Conference agenda: Click here

Conference primer: Click here

List of sponsors: Click here

Members of the media are invited to attend the conference this afternoon and tomorrow and can reach out directly to Allie Meeres at allie@sedgwickstrategies.ca to register for accreditation.

About First Nations Major Project Coalition

The First Nations Major Project Coalition is a national 160+ collective group of First Nations made up of elected councils, hereditary Chiefs, Tribal councils, and Development Corporations, who have made the decision to come together to advance their shared interest in participating, and where appropriate gaining equity positions in the major projects taking place in their territories.

Advancing Major Projects is at the core of FNMPC’s service delivery and is currently providing business capacity support to its members on 17 major projects located across Canada, each with a First Nations equity investment component, and a portfolio exceeding a combined total capital cost of over CAD$30-40 billion. FNMPC’s member service supports include tools and advice that help First Nations to make informed decisions on both the economic and environmental considerations associated with major project development.