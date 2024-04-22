ENGIE sees continued strong growth in renewables in the U.S.

ENGIE ranks #1 globally as corporate clean power seller during record year in industry.

HOUSTON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE, a leader in the Net Zero energy transition, envisions continued strong customer demand for its renewables solutions in the U.S. and aims to grow its number of integrated projects substantially.

ENGIE was recently named the top corporate seller of clean power purchase agreements (PPAs) globally in what was a record year for PPAs, according to BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) 2023 full year rankings. According to the report, corporations publicly announced a record 46 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind contracts in 2023, a 12% increase from 2022. The U.S. remained the largest market for PPAs with 17.3GW of deals announced.

“Our strong customer focus combined with our safe, expert project delivery is at the heart of our growth in the U.S.,” said David Carroll, chief renewables officer, senior VP, North America region for ENGIE. “Our reputation for consistently delivering projects that enable our customers to meet their public commitments with confidence is key. Customers value our track record of delivering projects on-time, on-spec and on-budget. We do this by leveraging our global scale and integrated model complemented by our energy expertise and local presence.”

ENGIE currently has 7 GW of solar, wind and battery storage projects in North America and that number is growing. Last year, it ranked among the top 10 clean power owners and number 4 in top developers of clean power capacity installed in the U.S., according to American Clean Power (ACP) 2023 Market Report.

The company views its pace of growth accelerating to support its customers as PPAs increasingly become the centerpiece of companies’ sustainability strategies. Its growth pipeline also ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. according to the ACP report, with an emphasis on co-locating energy storage with solar and wind projects with its acquisition of Broad Reach Power last year.

“Our success is attributed to our team of clean energy experts - our people. They are the driving force behind our achievements, impacting one customer and project at a time,” said Prathima Sundar, chief human resources officer and VP at ENGIE N.A. “We actively seek out and cultivate top talent within the industry, fostering a culture that values diversity and inclusion. This approach ensures that we deliver the highest quality sustainability solutions to our customers.”

###

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 97,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’être”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, https://www.engie-na.com/ and https://www.engie.com.

Attachments

Michael Clingan ENGIE North America 8327456057 michael.clingan@external.engie.com