Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine engage students in Vinnytsia Region in game on disinformation

On 19 April, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Ukraine organised a hybrid event to foster critical thinking among young people in the Vinnytsia Region.

Led by Ukrainian YEA Alla Yukhymchuk, the session connected with students aged 13-14 from Novoprylutska Gymnasium in Nova Pryluka village. The initiative was launched following a local teacher’s request to bolster the students’ media literacy skills.

Targeting 15 young people from the local area, the event was a collaborative effort of the YEAs in Ukraine together with Novoprylutska School and the “UnityEcho” NGO. The meeting aimed to increase youth awareness of fake news, enhance their skills in critically evaluating media, and equip them with the tools to fight disinformation.

This virtual event featured the ‘Nota-e-Nota’ (“НотаєНота”) interactive game on disinformation, adapted into a Kahoot quiz format. Participants engaged in various rounds, including identifying true or false statements, forming words, and analysing new terminology. Each round was concluded with explanations and discussions to deepen understanding and argumentation skills. The most active participants were awarded branded Ukrainian YEAs souvenirs.

“I loved competing with my classmates in the Kahoot!” 13-year-old participant Vladislav said. “It made learning about media literacy super exciting.”

“I never knew how tricky fake news could be until we played the ‘Nota-e-Nota’ game,” added Sofia, a 14-year-old student at Novoprilutsk school.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.