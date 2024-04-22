Call for proposals: equipment for energy supply for Ukrainian media

Ukrainian media organisations and local organisations that support journalists, freelance journalists and media professionals are invited to apply for a call for proposals to provide Ukrainian media professionals and journalists with alternative energy sources in 2024.

The call is launched by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in cooperation with the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) and Lviv Media Forum (LMF), and with the financial support of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine.

This initiative aims to provide essential alternative energy equipment to Ukrainian media professionals and journalists to ensure the media’s role in providing reliable and independent coverage of events in the context of Russia’ full scale war against Ukraine.

The following equipment will be provided under this project:

Generators: available only to media and local organisations supporting journalists.

Charging stations: available in two versions – regular (approx. 500 W) and high power (approx. 1800 W). These stations are available only to media and local organisations supporting journalists.

Power banks: available in models suitable for laptops (approx. 130 W) and mobile phones.

The deadline for applications is 24 April.

