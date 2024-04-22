Flatbread Market Surges to $62.8 Billion by 2026, Fueled by Health Trends and Quick Service Restaurants

Flatbread Market infographic

Increasing health awareness and the rise of quick service restaurants drive the growth of the global flatbread market, with tortilla variants leading the charge

he introduction of clean labels creates a trust factor within the consumer, fueling the growth of the flatbread market share.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Flatbread Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global flatbread market size was valued at $38.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

👉 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6262

A flatbread is made with water, flour, and salt and exists in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a spoon or fork, many people use a flatbread to scoop or wrap food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Various types of flatbreads are prepared by pouring semi-fluid batter onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans, which are usually fermented.

Flatbreads are cooked quickly owing to their reduced thickness, so their color remains light. Furthermore, owing to its widespread geographical distribution and high frequency and regularity of consumption, flatbread has been considered a suitable option for increasing the dietary intake of various vitamins and microelements.

Moreover, the stakeholders focus on the production of whole-wheat, fat free tortilla owing to increase in health trends among consumers. This tortilla flatbread segment is gaining popularity owing to its health properties and low carb count. Moreover, availability of organic tortilla in the market, which is made with whole grains and is certified gluten-free is expected to foster the market demand. Organic tortilla is served with grilled meat or traditional dishes like hard shell tacos, enchiladas, or taquitos.

In addition, the increase in the number of quick service restaurants, also known as fast food restaurants, has had a positive impact on the consumption of flatbread. This restaurant is usually part of a franchise or restaurant chain operation that provides standardized ingredients or partially prepared foods. Moreover, an increase in the attraction of millennials and Gen Z toward quick service restaurants owing to innovation in food products, restaurants, themes, and others results in the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in the busy lifestyles of consumers, along with a rise in disposable income and the availability of ready-to-eat food products, drive the growth of the flatbread market. However, keeping flatbread moist, soft, and mold-free has been a top issue for the stakeholders. Moreover, flatbreads are also spoiled through microbial growth, oxidation, discoloration, and moisture loss, which affects the growth of the flatbread market.

In addition, introduction of clean label in flatbread focuses on avoidance of additives, artificial colors, chemicals, artificial flavors, GMO’s, high fructose corn syrup, and hydrogenated oil. Moreover, clean labeling is a consumer-driven movement that demands a return to real food and transparency through authenticity. The regulations associated with flatbread products related to various ingredients used in the process, food hygiene, health claims, and others fosters the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of clean labels creates a trust factor within the consumer, owing to which they can rely on manufacturers of food, which also fuels the growth of the flatbread market share.

👉 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6262

The increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and the rise in the number of offers or discounts that attract consumers to purchase flatbread through online channels augment the growth of the flatbread industry. Moreover, the online sales channel has increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter new international markets for major brands further boost the flatbread market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on product type, the tortilla segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the flatbread market forecast period.

Depending on product type, the other segment accounted for the highest share in the flatbread market analysis in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

By distribution channel, the business-to-business segment was the major shareholder in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Region-wise, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 from 2019 to 2026.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬

→ 𝐊𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐬

→ 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

→ 𝐊𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

→ 𝐄𝐯𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

→ 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐡

→ 𝐆𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐀

→ 𝐒.𝐀.𝐁. 𝐝𝐞 𝐂.𝐕

→ 𝐋𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲

→ 𝐎𝐥é 𝐌𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

→ 𝐓𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

→ 𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

👉 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6262

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.