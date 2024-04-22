Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Targeting Trends How to Identify and Reach Your Audience with Market Segmentation

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Targeting Trends

Factors such as increasing global demand for agricultural products driven by population growth, rising adoption of controlled release fertilizers.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Controlled Release Fertilizers Market by Type, Mode of Application, End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global controlled release fertilizers industry is expected to witness substantial growth, with estimated revenues of $2.3 billion in 2021 reaching $4.3 billion by 2031, showcasing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report delves into various aspects of the market, including changing trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape.

Drivers and Opportunities:

Factors such as increasing global demand for agricultural products driven by population growth, rising adoption of controlled release fertilizers, environmental concerns associated with conventional fertilizers, and the need to enhance crop yield are fueling the growth of the global controlled release fertilizers market. However, challenges like the high cost of production due to advanced technologies and limited awareness among farmers hinder market growth. Yet, investments in sustainable fertilizers in developing markets offer promising opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the controlled release fertilizers market due to restrictions on imports, exports, and distribution. Shortages of raw materials caused disruptions in production, leading to manufacturers utilizing emergency stocks. Post-pandemic, governments worldwide have invested in fertilizer industries to boost crop yields and meet food demand.

Segment Insights:

- The coated and encapsulated segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance, driven by increasing demand for high-value crops and urea products globally.

- The slow release segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rising demand from the agricultural sector, especially in developing economies like China and India.

- Soil application accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is poised for significant growth, driven by population growth and increased demand for food.

- The non-agricultural segment is expected to hold the largest share, propelled by the need for feedstock to produce electricity and fuel resources.

- Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance, with rapid population growth driving demand for advanced fertilizers to boost crop yields.

Key Players:

Leading players in the controlled release fertilizers market include Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., The Mosaic Company, ICL Group, Nufram Ltd., Kingenta, ScottsMiracle-Gro, Koch Industries, Helena Chemical Company, SQM, JNC Corporation, Haifa Chemicals, AGLUKON, Pursell Agri-Tech, and Ekompany International BV.

