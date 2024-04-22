MyNikahNow, the leading provider for online Nikah is now available in 173 countries

MyNikahNow is available for Muslims in 173 countries now

MyNikahNow enables Muslims to conduct their Nikah ceremonies online across 173 countries, often within just 24 hours.

Under the banner of "Making Nikah Easy Again," MyNikahNow is committed to providing a seamless, affordable, and efficient platform for Muslims worldwide.” — Maimouna Ahmed

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyNikahNow extends its reach to 173 countries, offering Muslim singles around the globe convenient access to Nikah services. Through the innovative Online Nikah App, couples can now solemnize their union quickly and efficiently, often within just 24 hours.

Since its launch in November, MyNikahNow has facilitated Nikah ceremonies for Muslims in 28 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia. With the recent expansion into South Africa, India, Pakistan, Singapore, and beyond, Nikah is now accessible to all who seek it.

Operating under the ethos of "Making Nikah Easy Again," transparent pricing starts at £99 for a Standard Nikah and £119 for an Express Nikah. Digital processes streamline administrative tasks, ensuring a seamless experience for couples and setting it apart from traditional Nikah ceremonies held in physical locations.

How It Works:

Using the app, couples can download, verify their identity, and apply for Nikah with ease. Whether through a QR Code or email link, the process is simple and straightforward. The Virtual Nikah Room, hosted on Zoom, allows for ceremonies conducted by qualified Imams and witnesses. Upon completion, couples receive a digital Nikah certificate instantly, with the option for certified hard copies.

The Mission:

MyNikahNow's mission is to make Nikah accessible, easy, and affordable for all. The importance of simplifying traditional Nikah procedures, promoting happiness, and discouraging alternatives like zina is understood. In addition to Nikah services, the app offers features for Talaq, Khulu, and Ruju, with responsive admin support available to assist users every step of the way. Delivering a new, digitalized, and hassle-free Nikah experience to individuals worldwide is the vision.

Inquiries

MyNikahNow, a UK-based private limited company, operates under Islamic principles and welcomes inquiries at inquiries@mynikahnow.co.uk.