Appointments to the Charities Advisory Committee

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has appointed Terence Hann, Rebecca Hutchinson and Ben Murray as Members of the Charities Advisory Committee with effect from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2028.

The Minister has also reappointed Mr David Murphy as the Committee Chair from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2028. Mr Murphy has been in this position since 1 April 2019, and previously served as a Committee Member from 2016.

The Committee plays a vital role in assisting the Department in its role as Trustee of the Northern Ireland Central Investment Fund for Charities (the Fund). The Fund impacts on a wide range of charities, allowing them to invest funds with the benefit of expert supervision. It is currently valued at over £53 million.



Notes to editors:

These positions attract no remuneration, however there is a provision for out-of-pocket expenses. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland’s (CPA NI) Code of Practice. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, CPA NI requires the political activity of appointees to be published. Any relevant details are provided in the below biographies. Biographical details:

