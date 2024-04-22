The Week Ahead 22 – 28 April 2024

Plenary session, Strasbourg

During the last session of this legislature ahead of the 6-9 June elections, MEPs will hold debates and final votes on, among other things:

the right to repair of goods (debate Monday/vote Tuesday);

fighting violence against women (debate Tuesday/vote Wednesday);

anti-money laundering (debate and vote Wednesday);

combating trafficking in human beings and protecting victims (debate Monday/vote Tuesday);

economic governance (debate and vote Tuesday);

establishing the European Disability Card (debate Tuesday/ vote Wednesday);

the new EU Ethics Body (debate and vote Thursday);

the Net Zero Industry Act (debate and vote Thursday); and prohibiting products made with forced labour (debate Monday/vote Tuesday).

They will hold final votes on, among other things:

packaging and packaging waste (Wednesday);

ambient air quality and clean air for Europe (Wednesday);

working conditions for platform workers (Wednesday);

due diligence rules for companies (Wednesday);

trade liberalisation measures for Ukraine (Tuesday);

new ‘ecodesign’ rules (Tuesday);

cross-border exchange of information on traffic offences (Wednesday);

the European Health Data Space (Wednesday).

MEPs will also debate the outcome of the 17-18 April Special European Council and will debate and vote on Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, the need for de-escalation and for an EU response.

They will also debate the EU’s response to the repeated killing of humanitarian aid workers, journalists and civilians by the Israel Defence Forces in the Gaza Strip, the use of Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine’s victory and reconstruction, and vote on the simplification of certain Common Agricultural Policy rules, on resolutions on new allegations of Russian interference in the European Parliament and on Russia’s undemocratic presidential elections.