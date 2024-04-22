Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,527 in the last 365 days.

Forward look: 22 April – 5 May 2024

Foreign Affairs Council, 22 April 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council will take place in Luxembourg and be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The Council will discuss first Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, following an informal exchange of views with Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Minister for Defence Rustem Umerov via VTC. The ensuing debate will be attended by both EU Foreign Affairs Ministers and Defence Ministers meeting in a joint session.

During a lunch discussion, the Council will then exchange views on the situation in the Middle East.

After that, the Council will proceed to assess the situation in Sudan with an informal exchange of views with the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, who will attend the meeting in person.

Lastly, the Council will exchange views on current affairs.

 

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 29 April 2024

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council will meet on Monday 29 April 2024 in Luxembourg.

Agriculture ministers will discuss the responses to the current situation in the agricultural sector, based on information from the European Commission. Additionally, the Council will exchange views on trade-related agricultural issues, as well as the member states’ annual performance reports foreseen under the common agricultural policy.

Over lunch, agriculture ministers will hold an informal discussion on the strategic dialogue for the future of agriculture.

 

Other meetings

Source European Council - Apr 22, 24

You just read:

Forward look: 22 April – 5 May 2024

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more