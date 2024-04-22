Textile Fabrics Market Sculpting Success Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Market Segmentation

Textile Fabrics Market Type

The polyester segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.

The growth of the fashion and apparel industry, surge in investments, expansion of the oil and gas sector, and advancements in the chemical industry drive the growth of the global market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a comprehensive report titled "Textile Fabrics Market by Fabric Type (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Others) and Application (Fashion & Clothing, Household, Technical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global textile fabrics industry generated $498.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $942.8 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Growth Drivers:

The growth of the fashion and apparel industry, increased investments, expansion of the oil and gas sector, and advancements in the chemical industry are major factors propelling the global textile fabrics market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials pose a challenge to market growth. Nonetheless, growing competition in professional sports and consumers' increasing shift towards active sports present promising opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the global textile fabrics market due to transport limitations, resulting in decreased procurement of raw materials, reduced industrial production of apparel, and disrupted supply chains. The demand for textile fabrics in the sports industry significantly declined due to event cancellations. Conversely, there was a surge in demand for medical apparel, including gowns and masks, which had a positive impact on the market.

Key Findings:

The polyester segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The fashion & clothing segment held the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead position, driven by the rise in apparel demand from the fashion industry and e-commerce growth. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021 and is forecasted to maintain its dominance, with the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Players:

Key players in the global textile fabrics market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Wolfin Textile Ltd., Coville Inc, China Textile Co. Ltd, Klopman International, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Premier Textiles, Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd, Whaley Bradford Ltd, and Yi Chun Textile Ltd. These players have implemented various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, and agreements to strengthen their market presence.

