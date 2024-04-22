Needle Coke Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors

Needle Coke Market Trends

The growth of the needle coke market is attributed to the increasing demand for super premium grade needle coke, driven by its low sulfur content.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Needle Coke Market," which projects significant growth in the global needle coke industry from 2021 to 2031. The report estimates that the industry was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth of the needle coke market is attributed to the increasing demand for super premium grade needle coke, driven by its low sulfur content and exceptional properties such as low puffing rate and thermal expansion coefficient. However, the high production cost of needle coke presents a challenge to market growth, although advancements in technology are expected to create opportunities in the industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the supply of graphite electrodes and the import/export of needle coke. However, the pandemic, coupled with fluctuating crude oil prices, led to delays in refinery projects worldwide, consequently boosting demand for electric vehicles and creating a mixed impact on the market.

In terms of type, the petroleum-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2031. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increased supply of heavy oils globally and developments in the cement and power generation industries.

The graphite electrodes segment is forecasted to continue dominating the market by 2031, driven by its widespread use in steel and non-ferrous metal production. Additionally, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth, with needle coke being utilized in various electronic products and electric vehicles.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market in 2021 and is projected to experience the fastest growth rate, fueled by demand for high-quality needle coke for graphite electrode manufacturing and the rising popularity of electric vehicles in the region.

Key players in the needle coke market include Essar Oil Ltd, HEG Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, Asbury Carbons Inc., Mott Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, Petroleum Coke Industry, Sumitomo Corporation, GrafTech International Ltd, Phillips 66, Reliance Industries, Shell Global, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Baosteel Group, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

