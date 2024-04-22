SA leads the nation: CommSec

South Australia’s economy has been ranked number one in the nation for the second time in a row.

CommSec’s State of the States report shows SA once again tops the country in four of the eight key indicators:

State of the States measure South Australia’s ranking Economic Growth Number 1 Unemployment Number 1 Construction Work Number 1 Dwelling starts Number 1

It’s a back-to-back result for South Australia, which topped the CommSec leader board for the first time ever in January, driven by our strong job and housing markets.

While dwelling starts are falling across the country, South Australia continues to lead the nation after the Malinauskas Government scrapped stamp duty for first home buyers building a house.

In further proof the State Government is doing everything it can to address the housing crisis, Minister for Planning Nick Champion has initiated the rezoning of two vacant parcels of land, which have the potential to create as many as 3500 new dwellings in Smithfield and Elizabeth South.

The 33.5 ha Smithfield site, located between the Munno Para Shopping City and the Adelaide-Gawler rail line could accommodate up to 3000 high density dwellings.

While up to 520 medium density homes could be built on the 9.1 ha Elizabeth South area which is located on John Rice Avenue between Commercial Road and Jarvis Road.

The potential for 3520 new dwellings could accommodate approximately 8500 people in the northern suburbs which is experiencing surging demand for houses.

The Smithfield site was obtained by the State Government as part of the AUKUS land transfer.

Further investigations will be undertaken on both sites to determine the proposed traffic impact.

Both code amendments will then go out for community consultation, which will include targeted stakeholder engagement.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has an emphasis on streamlining the code amendment process for both metropolitan and regional South Australia as part of the A Better Housing Future initiative.

The average time for completing a code amendment under this Government is now just 45 weeks, compared to the previous time frame of 29 to 37 months.

For aerial vision of the Smithfield site click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

We have been working hard to strengthen our economy and this is further proof we are getting results.

South Australia’s job market has been ranked the strongest in the nation, and significant investments in infrastructure will create a pipeline of work.

Housing remains a key focus – with the abolition of stamp duty for first home buyers and the creation of a new super portfolio to boost supply and get more South Australians into their own homes.

We know that the national economy is softening, and while today’s result is encouraging we are determined to build momentum to keep delivering for South Australians.

Attributable to Nick Champion

As a Government we are committed to tackling the housing crisis and these rezonings could potentially open up 3500 new opportunities for South Australians to find a place to live.

We are seeking to put in place zoning that provides us with the greatest level of flexibility to respond to the unprecedented demand for new housing and this includes high density housing.

The Smithfield site presents an opportunity to create a whole community that would be conveniently located between major public transport links and the area’s main shopping centre.

We identified the Elizabeth South area as a chance to turn a redundant piece of industrial land which has never been utilised into brand new housing.

The code amendment will now move to the consultation stage and we are interested to hear what the local community thinks about this strategy to create more housing options in the northern suburbs.

Attributable to Will Frogley, CEO Master Builders SA

The housing shortage will put the brakes on our entire economy if we don’t beat it, and the only way to beat it is to crack on and urgently increase housing supply.

Both of these sites represent exciting opportunities to create high quality, affordable homes and neighbourhoods in parts of the northern suburbs where people want to live, close to services and infrastructure.

Well done to Minister Champion for identifying the sites and indicating his desire to work quickly to progress these opportunities. We now hope to see this level of intensity matched by the relevant planning departments.

Attributable to Stephen Knight, Executive Director Housing Industry Association

These two well located and serviced development sites provide an excellent opportunity to deliver multiple housing options to meet changing consumer demand.

The Minister’s announcement that proposed zoning will allow the most flexibility in housing types and sizes is welcome, clearly meeting affordable price points and emerging household accommodation needs will be critical.

Fast tracking the necessary planning code amendments required to bring forward development is crucial to solving our housing supply crisis. Reducing the current time frame from 2 to 3 years to 45 weeks is a great start.

Builders are crying out for shovel ready land for their customers. With their order books beginning to dry up during this year having this land ready to go soon is welcome.