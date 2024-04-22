Nominations open for Premier’s NAIDOC Award 2024

Release date: 22/04/24

Aboriginal South Australians who have made an extraordinary contribution to the lives of Aboriginal people in the State are being encouraged to nominate for this year’s Premier’s NAIDOC Award, with nominations now open.

NAIDOC Week runs from July 7 to 14 this year, with the theme ‘Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud’, honouring the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture.

The Premier’s Award recognises those outstanding Aboriginal South Australians whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of Aboriginal people in this State.

Nominations are also open for the Dr Alice Rigney Prize, which is open to Aboriginal students in years 10-12 who are either at a public school or involved in a state-run education program.

The Prize – in honour of the late Dr Alice (Alitya) Rigney PSM AO - recognises a young Aboriginal student who is dedicated to their education, with the winner to receive a $1500 grant to their place of education, a laptop, certificate and letter of commendation from the Premier.

Nominations close on Friday May 31. To find out more visit https://www.agd.sa.gov.au/naidoc-award-2024

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

This year has been a pivotal year in the life of South Australia, with the inaugural election of representatives to the South Australian First Nations Voice to Parliament.

There’s never been a more important time to proudly celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal South Australians.

NAIDOC Week is a chance to honour the invaluable contributions made by outstanding South Australian Aboriginal leaders.

The Premier’s NAIDOC Award and Dr Alice Rigney Prize enable us to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those who have made such a tremendous difference to the lives of Aboriginal people around our state, as well as supporting the education of young future leaders.