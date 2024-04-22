Niu Technologies to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 20, 2024

BEIJING, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, May 20, 2024.



The corporate presentation and financial spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at:

https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI477a6648aefd4a098ea1543c61d39167

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, F series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

For more information, please visit www.niu.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Niu Technologies

E-mail: ir@niu.com





