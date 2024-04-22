Heat Pump Market Size Projected to Grow $157.8 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Heat Pump Market size is expected to grow from USD 90.1 billion in 2024 to USD 157.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Heat Pump is a more reliable way of heating & cooling on a large scale. The versatile nature of heat pump could enable the transition to a cleaner world and a stronger global economy this is pivotal in propelling the expansion of the heat pump market. Furthermore, the global expansion of heating and cooling solutions has heightened the adoption of heat pump. The amalgamation of these systems with renewable energy contributes to their increased demand, aligning with global efforts to diminish reliance on fossil fuels and minimize carbon footprints. Government support and stringent safety regulations are pivotal factors driving the growth of the heat pump system market.

Heat pumps can be integrated with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, enabling more sustainable and eco-friendly heating and cooling solutions, which align with the global trend towards renewable energy adoption.

The heat pump market has witnessed substantial expansion recently, propelled by Stringent regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy efficiency drive the adoption of heat pumps, which are more energy-efficient than traditional heating and cooling systems.

Heat Pump Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 157.8 billion by 2029 Growth Rate 11.8% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Heat Pump Market by technology, type, refrigerant, rated capacity, end user, application, and region. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Positive outlook toward use of geothermal energy Key Market Drivers Capability of heat pumps to be integrated with renewable energy systems

Air-to-Air technology is expected to be the largest segment in the heat pump market.

The Air-to-Air Heat Pumps segment is expected to be the largest segment. The demand for all-in-one HVAC solutions is a significant driver propelling the market for air-to-air heat pumps. Integrated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are increasingly preferred by homeowners, businesses, and building developers due to their convenience, efficiency, and space-saving design. Air-to-air heat pumps play a crucial role in meeting this demand by offering dual functionality, providing both heating and cooling capabilities within a single unit.

Heat Pump Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing use of heat pumps beyond traditional heating and cooling applications Capability of heat pumps to be integrated with renewable energy systems Implementation of government policies and initiatives to promote use of energy-efficient heating and cooling systems

Restraints:

Difficulties in installation and unaesthetic appearance Limited public awareness regarding benefits of heat pumps and lack of knowledge about heat pump standards among contractors

Opportunities:

High focus of manufacturers on integrating IoT, ML, and AI technologies into heat pumps Positive outlook toward use of geothermal energy Increased sales of heat pumps in Europe

Challenges:

Dependency on energy source for heat pump efficiency High installation cost

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Heat Pump Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the heat pump market during the forecast period. The growth of residential construction projects in urban and suburban areas is a significant driver for the increasing demand for heat pumps in the Asia Pacific region. As cities expand and populations rise, there's a continuous need for new housing developments to accommodate the influx of residents. This surge in residential construction translates into a heightened demand for efficient heating and cooling solutions to ensure comfort and energy savings for homeowners.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Heat Pump Companies are SAMSUNG (South Korea), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Midea (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

