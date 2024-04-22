BTCC Exchange Reimagines Renaissance Art with Bitcoin at Paris Blockchain Week

PARIS, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, surprised visitors with its Renaissance-themed booth at Paris Blockchain Week. The event, which took place in the famous Carrousel du Louvre from April 9 to 11, attracted over 9,000 attendees from around the world, reaffirming its position as a pivotal annual summit in the blockchain industry.



As one of the main sponsors of the event, BTCC Exchange hosted a booth that captivated visitors with its vibrant Mona Lisa backdrop and quirky reimaginings of famous Renaissance paintings. Visitors were also treated to souvenirs that blended classical art with Bitcoin, showcasing a dynamic fusion of historical and modern elements akin to meme culture.

“The crowd really loved the theme of our booth and souvenirs this year,” said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. “Similar to how art influences future generations with its profound messages and innovative approaches, Bitcoin represents a legacy of challenging traditional financial paradigms and reshaping global economic landscapes. We’ll soon recognize it as a revolutionary concept that pushes the limits of conventional thinking, just like some of these timeless paintings we paid tribute to.”

BTCC’s presence at Paris Blockchain Week also helped tell a story about Bitcoin’s history along with BTCC Exchange’s 13-year legacy. “As one of the world’s longest-serving crypto exchanges, we also want to show our creative and innovative side,” said Alex. “Mona Lisa, Girl with a Pearl Earring—all these great works of art really outlasted their contemporaries because of their innovation. This story resonates with the brand of BTCC Exchange and our longevity in one of the most competitive sectors of the crypto industry.”

As Bitcoin welcomes its fourth halving this month, BTCC Exchange will also witness a Bitcoin halving for the fourth time as we head into our 13th consecutive year of service.

“Our event in Paris was a great success and we managed to initiate some promising partnerships. We look forward to celebrating BTCC Exchange’s 13th anniversary in June and will have some exciting news to share soon,” added Alex.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the longest continuously operating cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, boasting an impressive zero security incidents record since its inception. The platform caters to both beginners and experienced traders, offering features like copy trading and up to 225x leverage for perpetual futures.

