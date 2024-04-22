Digital Twins and Predictive Maintenance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.3% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Digital Twins and Predictive Maintenance Market Report 2024-2024: Forecasts by Technology (Digital Twin Technology, Predictive Maintenance Technology), by Component (Technologies, Solutions, Services), by DT Technology (Virtual Prototype, Product Twin, Process Twin, System Twin), by PM Technology (Condition Monitoring, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Prognostics), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global digital twins and predictive maintenance market was valued at US$23.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.3% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Rising Complexity and Interconnectivity of Industrial Systems

The increasing complexity and interconnectivity of industrial systems, driven by factors such as globalisation, technological advancements, and evolving customer demands, pose significant challenges for asset management and maintenance. Digital twins provide a holistic view of interconnected assets and processes, enabling organisations to better understand system dynamics, identify dependencies, and predict performance outcomes. By implementing predictive maintenance solutions powered by digital twins, businesses can manage the complexities of modern industrial environments more effectively, mitigate risks, and ensure the reliability and resilience of critical assets and operations.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Digital Twins and Predictive Maintenance Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the digital twins and predictive maintenance market, reshaping priorities, accelerating digital transformation efforts, and driving innovation to adapt to the new normal. As industries worldwide faced disruptions due to lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, and workforce limitations, the need for resilient and agile operational strategies became paramount. In response, organizations increasingly turned to digital twin technology and predictive maintenance solutions to optimize asset performance, minimize downtime, and ensure business continuity amidst unprecedented challenges.

One notable impact of the pandemic on the digital twins and predictive maintenance market is the heightened focus on remote monitoring and predictive analytics. With travel restrictions and social distancing measures in place, traditional maintenance practices that rely on physical inspections and on-site interventions became impractical. Consequently, organizations accelerated the adoption of digital twin technology to remotely monitor assets, collect real-time data, and predict maintenance needs. This shift not only enabled proactive maintenance strategies but also reduced the reliance on manual labour, enhancing operational efficiency and worker safety.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Shift towards Data-Driven Decision-Making

In today's data-rich business environment, organisations are recognising the value of data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive edge and drive innovation. Digital twins serve as data-driven decision support tools, providing real-time insights into asset health, performance trends, and maintenance requirements. By leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms, businesses can extract actionable intelligence from vast amounts of operational data, enabling proactive maintenance interventions, performance optimisation strategies, and continuous improvement initiatives. This data-driven approach empowers organisations to make informed decisions, minimise operational risks, and drive operational excellence across their business processes.

Emphasis on Remote Monitoring and Condition-Based Maintenance

The growing trend towards remote monitoring and condition-based maintenance (CBM) is fuelling the adoption of digital twins and predictive maintenance solutions, particularly in asset-intensive industries such as manufacturing, energy, and utilities. Digital twins enable remote monitoring of asset performance and health, allowing maintenance teams to assess equipment condition, diagnose issues, and prioritise maintenance tasks from anywhere in the world. By implementing predictive maintenance algorithms within digital twin environments, organisations can transition from traditional time-based maintenance schedules to condition-based approaches, reducing unnecessary maintenance activities, minimising downtime, and optimising resource utilisation.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Complexity and Ageing of Industrial Infrastructure

The increasing complexity and ageing of industrial infrastructure pose significant challenges for asset management and maintenance, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, utilities, and transportation. Digital twins offer a comprehensive solution for managing complex assets and systems, providing a virtual representation of physical assets and their operational behaviour. By integrating predictive maintenance capabilities into digital twin environments, organisations can monitor asset health in real time, detect potential failures in advance, and schedule maintenance activities proactively. This proactive approach helps organisations address the challenges of ageing infrastructure, extend asset lifecycles, and maintain operational reliability in the face of evolving operational demands.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Technologies

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into digital twin and predictive maintenance solutions is driving innovation and expanding the capabilities of these systems. AI-powered algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data generated by sensors, IoT devices, and other sources to identify patterns, anomalies, and predictive indicators of asset failure. By harnessing the predictive power of AI and ML, organisations can develop more accurate predictive maintenance models, improve asset reliability, and reduce the risk of unplanned downtime. Additionally, AI-driven digital twins can simulate complex scenarios, optimise operational parameters, and provide actionable insights for performance improvement and risk mitigation.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the digital twins and predictive maintenance market are ABB Ltd, Ansys, Inc., Aspen Technology, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

11 Jan 2024, IBM has entered into partnership with SAP to create products that assist customers in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors in leveraging generative AI to improve their supply chain, financial operations, sales, and services.

09 Jan 2024, In an effort to lower costs, waste, and downtime, Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) and Analogue Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to investigate the digitization of commercial buildings through the upgrade to digital connectivity technologies without replacing existing wiring.

