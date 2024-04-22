Kynos Therapeutics announces positive top-line results from the first-in-human Phase I study of its KMO inhibitor, KNS366, demonstrating safety, tolerability and target engagement

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kynos Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (KMO) inhibitors for acute and chronic inflammatory disorders, today announces the key findings from the first-in-human Phase I trial of its lead drug candidate, KNS366.



KMO is an enzyme that acts at a key point in the kynurenine pathway of tryptophan metabolism, converting kynurenine into 3-hydroxykynurenine (3-HK). By inhibiting KMO activity, KNS366 is designed to reduce elevated 3-HK in order to prevent excess tissue damage and dysregulation of the immune system occurring during inflammation.

The Phase I study of KNS366 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dose escalation study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of single and multiple doses of KNS366 in healthy adult participants. During the multiple dose part, KNS366 was administered over seven days.

All doses of KNS366 were safe and the molecule showed excellent tolerability. Pharmacodynamic measures clearly demonstrated KNS366 is a potent inhibitor of the KMO enzyme, with a high level of inhibition achieved as demonstrated by a substantial reduction in the enzyme product 3-HK.

Kynos Therapeutics founder and CSO Damian Mole said, “The headline data from this Phase I study have demonstrated KNS366 is safe and well tolerated at exposures that resulted in a high level of KMO enzyme inhibition. Information from the study, including pharmacodynamic measures, enables the selection of doses for future clinical studies in patients. To our knowledge, this is the first time a KMO inhibitor has been administered across multiple days resulting in sustained KMO inhibition in humans. We are, therefore, also able to generate information on the biological pathways impacted by this mechanism in humans, through an ongoing exploratory biomarker analysis as a valuable tool to inform further clinical development.”

Kynos Therapeutics CEO Jonathan Savidge said, “The successful completion of this Phase I study is a significant milestone for Kynos and the results provide an excellent basis for further development of KNS366. The full analysis of the wealth of data from the study will generate invaluable information on this first-in-class mechanism to enable optimization of the further clinical development pathway. We appreciate the funding contribution from Innovate UK to conduct this important clinical trial.”

About Kynos Therapeutics – www.kynostx.com



Kynos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage private company developing an innovative pipeline of first-in-class kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (KMO) inhibitors. KMO plays a major role in the regulation of inflammation, acting at the interface between inflammation, immunity and metabolism, and inhibition of KMO has therapeutic potential in both acute inflammatory conditions such as acute kidney injury and acute pancreatitis and in chronic immuno-inflammatory disorders. Spun out from the University of Edinburgh, Kynos leverages a decade of drug discovery research on KMO inhibitors originally co-developed through a collaboration between GSK and the University of Edinburgh and now exclusively licensed to Kynos. Based in Edinburgh, UK, the company is backed by founding investor Epidarex Capital as well as IP Group plc and Scottish Enterprise with additional non-dilutive funding from Innovate UK.

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/kynos-therapeutics-ltd/

For further information please contact:

At the Company

Jonathan Savidge, CEO, Kynos Therapeutics

E: admin@kynostx.com

Media enquiries:

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants

T: +44 (0)7968 726585

E: sue@charles-consultants.com