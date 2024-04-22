Animal Model Market to Reach $3.6 Billion By 2032 | Hera Biolabs, Crown Bioscience, Jackson Laboratory., Janvier Labs

Animal Model Market to Reach $3.6 Billion By 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Animal Model Market is experiencing significant growth driven by various factors such as the rise in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, the adoption of CRISPR technology, and the increased likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks. However, regulatory and ethical considerations related to animal research act as restraints to some extent.

Key Highlights:-

1. Market Growth:

Market Size: The market was valued at $1.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.67 billion by 2030.

CAGR: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

2. Drivers:

Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases.

Adoption of CRISPR technology.

Increased likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks.

3. Restraints:

Regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research.

4. Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging markets.

Rise in demand for animal models due to COVID-19 for R&D activities related to antiviral drugs and vaccines.

Segment Insights:-

1. Drug Discovery and Development Segment:

Market Share: Accounted for nearly three-fourths of the market share in 2020.

CAGR: Expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

2. Pharma and Biotech Companies Segment:

Market Share: Contributed to around two-thirds of the market revenue in 2020.

CAGR: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021-2030.

Regional Insights:

1. North America:

Market Share: Held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market.

Drivers: Increase in preclinical activities, rise in use of animal models by CROs, and surge in focus on personalized medicines.

2. Asia-Pacific:

CAGR: Expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Drivers: Increase in research on biomedical and regenerative medicines, rise in awareness related to animal models, and availability of trained medical professionals.

Key Players:

Envigo

Eurofins Scientific SE

GenOway S.A.

Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals)

JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.)

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

The Jackson Laboratory

PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences

For Purchase Inquiry –

