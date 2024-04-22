Research Methodology: Unmanned Sea System Market Analysis Approach 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Unmanned Sea System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned sea system plays a vital role in maritime surveillance and helps naval agencies to intercept piracy, illegal immigration, smuggling, and overcome challenges related to fisheries protection, exclusive economic zone(EEZ) patrol, and national defence. Unmanned sea system works with negligible or no support of human interaction and are capable to work at longer durations and at challenging environment with remote recharging capabilities. The major objective of unmanned sea systems is to provide maritime surveillance. Moreover, unmanned sea systems market are comparatively cheaper to operate then conventional manned patrol vessels.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Stringent lockdown implemented globally due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the revenue of service providers associated with the unmanned sea system market.

Payload suppliers and distributors of the unmanned sea system market experienced delay in scheduled deliveries, owing to the limited manufacturing and lesser availability of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Negative business growth was observed by the unmanned sea system market due to decline in demand for maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities during the pandemic.

Governments around the world have reduced their defense budget to focus on healthcare systems, which affect the growth prospects of the unmanned sea systems market

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Evolution of autonomous technologies, increase in commercial off-the-shelf components (COTS), and rise in demand of stealth platforms are the factors that drive the unmanned sea system market. However, challenges faced by unmanned sea systems in operational and design aspects restrict the market growth. Contrarily, increase in investment within defence sector and escalation in demand of maritime surveillance capabilities present new scope for the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐚 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

Transformation of technology yields the means to support the advanced requirements of the unmanned sea systems. Moreover, autonomous capabilities such as underwater wireless charging provides USVs and UUVs act as a driver for the market growth. For instance, WiBotic provides intelligent battery and wireless underwater power solutions. EELUME AUV offered by Kongsberg Maritime can be deployed on a permanent basis operating at seabed, as it exhibits underwater charging capability. Hence, continuous improvements in autonomous technologies globally to increase the productivity of unmanned vehicles is anticipated to propel the demand for unmanned sea system market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬

Stealth platforms provide the defence agencies to monitor and retaliate enemy forces without being detected. The capability of stealth platforms to operate without getting detected provides defence agencies increased surveillance capacity in the remote areas. For instance, in December 2020, the U.S. Navy secured $34 million deal with L3Harris Technologies for the procurement of medium unmanned surface vessels (MUSV). The navy wants 40 MUSVs to be built with 500 tons of displacement and length of 45 to 190 feet. Rise in demand for stealth platforms is expected to boost the growth of the unmanned sea systems market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Saab AB

• L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

• BAE Systems PLC

• Atlas Elektronik GmbH

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• ECA SA.

• Kongsberg Gruppen AS

• The Boeing Company