Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at 2024 SETA Skills Summit, 23 Apr

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande will deliver the keynote address at 2024 SETA Skills Summit. 

The Summit will be held under the theme “Together, Skilling the Nation". 

The purpose of the Summit is to provide an opportunity for the sector to reflect on its execution of the mandate of skills development. 

This is based on the findings of the Department of Higher Education (DHET) Mid-Term Review, and the need to set a strategic trajectory for the next five years (2025-2030). 

The Summit will be held over two days and will also include the launch of the SETA Integrated High Impact Programme (SIHIP). 

Members of the media are invited as follows: 

DAY ONE

Date:      23 April 2024
Time:      08h30 – 17:00
Venue:    Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo

GALA DINNER AND LAUNCH 

Date:      23 April 2024
Time:      18h30 – 22h00
Venue:     Birchwood Hotel and Conference OR Centre 

DAY TWO

CONFERENCE      

Date:      24 April 2024
Time:      08h30 – 14:00
Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre 

FOR RSVP AND ENQUIRIES: 

Mr Veli Mbele ( Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson) 064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za 

Mr William Somo (Director:Public Relations and Marketing) 
072 270 1487 or  Somo.William@dhet.gov.za 

Ms Anna-Joy Motene (HoD, Marketing and Communication)
Cell: 071 394 1678 or AnnajoyM@etdpseta.org.za 

