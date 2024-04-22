Premier Oscar Mabuyane on launch of Labour Activation Programmes in Eastern Cape

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the launch of Labour Activation Programmes (LAP) in the Eastern Cape, which promises to generate thousands of employment opportunities, significantly impacting the socio-economic landscape of the province.

The Department of Employment and Labour, in collaboration with its entity, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), has initiated partnerships totaling more than R1.9 billion over a 3-year period, with private businesses, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and non- governmental organizations (NGOs). These partnerships are set to benefit 33 projects, and over 56 000 young people of the Eastern Cape Province.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, unveiled this initiative aimed at combating unemployment and driving economic growth during a launch event attended by Premier Mabuyane in East London.

“As the Labour Activation Programmes take effect, they are anticipated to not only provide employment but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the Eastern Cape Province. This initiative aligns with the government's broader strategy to uplift communities and stimulate economic growth,” Premier Mabuyane said.



Since 2019, more than 2700 individuals, spanning various age groups, have reaped the benefits of LAP employability projects throughout the province.

These initiatives have provided training in critical areas such as digital migration, solar installations, driving skills, plumbing, welding, joinery, and bricklaying, significantly enhancing the employability and empowerment of participants.

While acknowledging the successes of previous LAP implementations, Premier Mabuyane remains cognisant of the need for inclusivity and equitable distribution of opportunities across the province. Addressing concerns about LAP initiatives primarily benefiting urban areas, he emphasised the importance of extending the programme's reach to rural districts such as Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, and Joe Gqabi.

Premier pledged the provincial government’s full support for the programme. He urged all stakeholders to uphold principles of honesty and integrity throughout the implementation, to positively impact the lives of beneficiaries and foster sustainable development in the province. He further called for stringent monitoring mechanisms to prevent fraudulent activities.

The Labour Activation Programmes span various sectors, including Agriculture, ICT, Construction, Engineering, Wholesale and Retail, Safety and Security, Hospitality, Social Services, Textile, and Transport. Job opportunities are expected to last between 12 and 36 months.

The Eastern Cape launch is part of a larger national initiative totaling R23.8 billion aimed at training for employment and entrepreneurship. This nationwide program seeks to create over 700,000 job opportunities, demonstrating the government's commitment to addressing the unemployment challenge across the country.

Recruitment and selection of participants for the programme has been facilitated through the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database.

Individuals seeking employment are encouraged to register on the on the database at https://essa.labour.gov.za.

