Minister Thandi Modise on request by Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for legal assistance in her corruption case

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise has, as of the 19th of April 2024, received a request by her predecessor Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for the department to assist her with legal representation in her corruption case.

The request, unfortunately came through the office of Head of Legal Service in the South African National Defence Force, Major General Eric Mnisi who then actioned it prior to seeking counsel from either the Minister nor the Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede who is also the accounting officer, particularly on matters that have financial implications on the department.

General Mnisi’s handling of the matter without following existing protocols is tantamount to disrespect of executive authority in the Department of Defence. “I have instructed the Secretary for Defence, Dr Gamede to look into General Mnisi’s handling of the matter from an administrative and process point of view as there are protocols that must be followed for such requests.” said Minister Modise.

Minister Modise is currently applying her mind on the request by Ms Mapisa-Nqakula and will subject it to the prescripts of the law with the view of protecting public funds.

