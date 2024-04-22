Hontiveros to PNP: Stop making excuses, revoke Quiboloy's firearms now

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to stop justifying not revoking fugitive Apollo Quiboloy's license, after the agency said that doing so is not in accordance with the law.

"Huwag nang magdahilan ang PNP. Kung talagang kasangga namin sila sa pagpapanagot sa mga pambabastos ni Quiboloy sa ating mga institusyon, dapat ginagawa nila ang lahat para mahuli siya. At isang mahalagang paraan ang pagbawi ng mga armas, lalo na ng isang pugante," Hontiveros said.

The senator explained that the PNP's Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) clearly state that for citizens with a firearms license, legal disability -- or the "the loss by the licensee of the legal qualification or capacity to own and possess firearms in accordance with this Revised IRR" -- includes the "pendency of a criminal case with imposable penalty of more than 2 years."

"Sa dami at bigat ng pending cases ni Quiboloy, siguro naman pwede nang bawiin ang mga armas niya. Sa kasong human trafficking palang, non-bailable at lifetime imprisonment na ang parusa, kaya ano pa hinihintay ng PNP? Nakapagtataka ang bagal," the senator asked.

Hontiveros also expressed incredulity at the PNP admitting they are unaware about Quiboloy's private army. Last week, the senator shared screenshots of social media posts circulating online showing Kingdom of Jesus Christ members in camouflage uniform and bearing arms.

"Ang mga netizen alam na na may private army siya, tapos sarili nating kapulisan, hindi alam? Imposible. Di ba dapat mas kapaki-pakinabang ang intel unit niyo? Konting search lang sa social media, lumalabas na yan agad - mga armadong sundalo na nagtetraining at ang mga caption tila may pagbabanta pa sa sinumang lalapit sa poon nila. This is basic information," Hontiveros said.

"I am again calling on the PNP Chief, PGen. Rommel Marbil, to lead better. Quiboloy is a high profile fugitive who must be apprehended. Baka kaya ang lakas ng loob magtago ni Quiboloy dahil sa mga armas at baril na pumoprotekta sa kanya. Trabahuin na ng PNP ang pagkansela ng mga armas niya. Bilis-bilisan na," Hontiveros concluded.