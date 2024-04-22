Submit Release
Minister Bheki Cele encourages community policing and hands over police stations to communities in KwaZulu-Natal, 21 to 23 Apr

As part of ongoing efforts to enforce community orientated policing and encourage whole government and whole society  approach to fighting crime and preventing violence, the Police Ministry and the South African Police Service (SAPS) is mobilising all sectors of society including the religious fraternity to play its role in supporting the work of law enforcement.

The Police Minister, General Bheki Cele will on Sunday, 21 April 2024, address congregants of the KwaMashu Christian Church in pursuit of church leaders and the congregation as a whole to play an active role in crime prevention and lend support to victims of crime. This program falls part of the implementation of the Integrated Violence and Crime Prevention Strategy (ICVPS) which draws on collaboration to safegaurd communities.

Bringing policing services closer to communities, the Police Ministry and the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, will on Monday 22 April 2024 and Tuesday, 23 April hand over two newly built police stations to the communities of Donnybrook and Gamalakhe policing districts.

Members of the media are invited to attend the church address and police station handovers which will unfold as follows:

CHURCH ADDRESS
Date: Sunday, 21 April 2024
Time: 8:30
Venue: KwaMashu Christian Church

GAMALAKHE STATION HANDOVER
Date: Monday, 22 April 2024
Time: 11:00
Venue: Gamalakhe Police Station

DONNYBROOK STATION HANDOVER
Date: Tuesday, 23 April 2024
Time: 11:00
Venue: Donnybrook Police Station

Enquiries:
Lirandzu Themba
Police Ministry Spokesperson
082 604 9080

