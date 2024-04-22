Minister Blade Nzimande on awarding of honorary doctorates by unregistered private higher education institutions

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande has become aware of reports and related images on social media of honorary doctorates that have been awarded to some of our country's top celebrities by the Trinity International Bible University.

According to our records as the Department of Higher Education and Training, Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution.

Trinity International Bible University is therefore not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees.

We also wish to state that, as the Department, we have written to Trinity International University before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations.

We have also asked the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for guidance on how honorary qualifications should be offered and by who.

As the Department, we have nothing against Trinity International Bible University or the celebrities they have chosen to honour.

We are however deeply disturbed by the persistent disregard for the Department's regulations by the management of Trinity International Bible University.

The Department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions, who continue to undermine the Department's regulations.

As the Department of Higher Education and Training, we are willing to engage with Trinity International Bible University and the celebrities they have honored, to better explain our position.

Most importantly, as the Department of Higher Education and Training, we have a legal responsibility to protect the integrity of our qualifications and that of our post school education and training system.

