SIAD Holding's Premier Subsidiaries, SHS & Saja Hotels, Shine at Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2024
SIAD Holding's Premier Subsidiaries, SHS & Saja Hotels, Shine at Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2024MADINA, SAUDI ARABIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saja Hotels and Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS), renowned providers of hospitality services for the Hajj and Umrah industry and esteemed subsidiaries of SIAD Holding, are set to make their mark at the inaugural Umrah & Ziyarah Forum in Saudi Arabia. Scheduled from April 22nd to 24th, 2024, the event will be hosted at the King Salman International Convention Centre in Madinah.
The UMRAH AND ZIYARAH Forum 2024, a globally recognized conference, holds the Esteemed Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. It promises a lineup of workshops and training sessions led by prominent decision-makers, experts, academics, and researchers. This distinguished gathering attracts both government and private sector authorities and entities, representing a diverse spectrum of companies operating in the Umrah and Ziyarah sectors.
Serving as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, travel agents, and pilgrims, this prestigious exhibition facilitates connections, fosters innovation, and uplifts the Umrah & Ziyarah experience. SIAD Holding's subsidiaries, known for their distinctive offerings and unwavering dedication to pilgrim needs, are poised to shine at this event.
"We are excited to showcase Saja Al Madinah Hotel, Saja Makkah Hotel, and SHS at the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum," remarked Mr. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding Company.
Eng Mulham Khogeer, General Manager of SHS and Vice President of Hotels & Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding Co., echoed the sentiment, stating, "This event provides us with a platform to demonstrate our holistic approach to serving the Hajj and Umrah sector and underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality services tailored to the diverse needs of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia."
"We pride ourselves on offering exceptional hospitality experiences through our hotel chains and providing expert solutions via SHS to enhance guest experiences industry-wide," affirmed Eng Mulham Khogeer.
By participating in the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, the companies aim to solidify their position as leaders in integrated hospitality solutions for Hajj and Umrah, showcase the unique offerings of Saja Al Madinah Hotel, Saja Makkah Hotel, and SHS, and reaffirm their dedication to continuous improvement and innovation within the Hajj and Umrah industry.
About Saja Hotels:
Saja Hotels, a subsidiary of SIAD Holding Co., is a Saudi-owned hospitality brand offering 4-star accommodations with exceptional 5-star services. They redefine the hospitality landscape by making luxury travel accessible to everyone.comfortable accommodations, and a genuine Arabian cultural experience. With a growing portfolio of hotels across the Kingdom, Saja Hotels in Makkah and Madinah are set to redefine the hospitality landscape and make luxury travel accessible to everyone.
About SHS:
SHS is a leading company with vast experience in the hospitality industry, confidently enabling them to provide integrated hospitality solutions to their clients. Their local expertise/know-how and profound partnerships with international hospitality brands. It allows them to offer ‘peace of mind’ by mitigating risk and elevating the headaches of their clients. With a growing portfolio, SHS is renowned for its commitment to guest satisfaction, innovative approach to hospitality, and dedication to exceeding expectations. With a focus on creating distinct experiences in every destination, SHS is recognized as a trusted partner for hotel owners and investors seeking to elevate their brands and achieve operational excellence.
About SIAD Holding:
SIAD Holding, an investment company in Saudi Arabia, was founded in 2019, with its roots in a company established by Abdul-Aziz Khogeer in 1957. The company has a diverse portfolio of subsidiary companies in Tourism, Transport, Hospitality, Catering, and Projects & Development, offering a wide range of B2B and B2C services, and is an industry leader in Saudi Arabia. Pioneering the investment and development sectors in the fields of Hajj and Umrah, Hospitality, Tourism, Catering, Transportation, and Projects & Development is what the company aims to achieve by being an extension of its rich history and lifelong experience.
Saja Arabian Hotel Company
Saja Arabian Hotel Company
email us here