Neurointerventional Devices Market predicted to Reach USD 5.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR

According to the report, the global neurointerventional devices market industry generated $2.54 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.26 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders

Growing awareness about neurological disorders

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in neurointerventional devices

Restraints:

High cost of neurointerventional devices

Impact of Covid-19:-

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the neurointerventional devices market due to resource reallocation for pandemic management and postponed non-emergency procedures. As the pandemic recedes and vaccinations increase, the market is recovering with a surge in patient volumes for neurointerventional interventions.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product:

Catheter Segment:

Held highest market share in 2022

Expected CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

Used in various neurointerventional procedures

By Indication:

Held highest market share in 2022

Expected CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

High prevalence of stroke

By Applications:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers:

Registered largest revenue share in 2022

Benefits include lower costs and streamlined processes

Hospitals:

Expected CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

Necessary infrastructure and resources for neurointerventional procedures

Regional Insights:-

North America:

Highest revenue generator in 2022

Factors: Technological advancements, adoption of minimally invasive procedures, growing elderly population, and presence of key market players

Asia-Pacific:

Expected fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

Factors: Rise in medical tourism and prevalence of neurological disorders

Leading Market Players:-

Johnson & Johnson

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Integer Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Balt Group

Stryker Corporation

Penumbra, Inc

Cook Group Inc

Competitive Analysis:-

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of these key players, detailing their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives. These companies have adopted strategies like acquisitions, expansions, and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions.

