Neurointerventional Devices Market predicted to Reach USD 5.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR
According to the report, the global neurointerventional devices market industry generated $2.54 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.26 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.
Drivers:
Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders
Growing awareness about neurological disorders
Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures
Opportunities:
Technological advancements in neurointerventional devices
Restraints:
High cost of neurointerventional devices
Impact of Covid-19:-
The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the neurointerventional devices market due to resource reallocation for pandemic management and postponed non-emergency procedures. As the pandemic recedes and vaccinations increase, the market is recovering with a surge in patient volumes for neurointerventional interventions.
Market Segmentation:-
By Product:
Catheter Segment:
Held highest market share in 2022
Expected CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period
Used in various neurointerventional procedures
By Indication:
Held highest market share in 2022
Expected CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period
High prevalence of stroke
By Applications:
Ambulatory Surgical Centers:
Registered largest revenue share in 2022
Benefits include lower costs and streamlined processes
Hospitals:
Expected CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period
Necessary infrastructure and resources for neurointerventional procedures
Regional Insights:-
North America:
Highest revenue generator in 2022
Factors: Technological advancements, adoption of minimally invasive procedures, growing elderly population, and presence of key market players
Asia-Pacific:
Expected fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period
Factors: Rise in medical tourism and prevalence of neurological disorders
Leading Market Players:-
Johnson & Johnson
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd
Integer Holdings Corporation
Medtronic plc
Terumo Corporation
Merit Medical Systems Inc.
Balt Group
Stryker Corporation
Penumbra, Inc
Cook Group Inc
Competitive Analysis:-
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of these key players, detailing their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives. These companies have adopted strategies like acquisitions, expansions, and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions.
