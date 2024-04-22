Neurointerventional Devices Market predicted to Reach USD 5.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR

Neurointerventional Devices Market predicted

Neurointerventional Devices Market predicted

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurointerventional Devices Market Overview:-

According to the report, the global neurointerventional devices market industry generated $2.54 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.26 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on- Allied Market Research- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14825

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders
Growing awareness about neurological disorders
Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in neurointerventional devices

Restraints:

High cost of neurointerventional devices

Impact of Covid-19:-

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the neurointerventional devices market due to resource reallocation for pandemic management and postponed non-emergency procedures. As the pandemic recedes and vaccinations increase, the market is recovering with a surge in patient volumes for neurointerventional interventions.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product:

Catheter Segment:
Held highest market share in 2022
Expected CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period
Used in various neurointerventional procedures

By Indication:

Held highest market share in 2022
Expected CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period
High prevalence of stroke

By Applications:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers:
Registered largest revenue share in 2022
Benefits include lower costs and streamlined processes

Hospitals:

Expected CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period
Necessary infrastructure and resources for neurointerventional procedures

Regional Insights:-

North America:
Highest revenue generator in 2022
Factors: Technological advancements, adoption of minimally invasive procedures, growing elderly population, and presence of key market players

Asia-Pacific:
Expected fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period
Factors: Rise in medical tourism and prevalence of neurological disorders

Procure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/neurointerventional-devices-market

Leading Market Players:-

Johnson & Johnson
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd
Integer Holdings Corporation
Medtronic plc
Terumo Corporation
Merit Medical Systems Inc.
Balt Group
Stryker Corporation
Penumbra, Inc
Cook Group Inc

Competitive Analysis:-

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of these key players, detailing their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives. These companies have adopted strategies like acquisitions, expansions, and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions.

For more detailed insights and purchasing inquiries, visit:

Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neurointerventional-devices-market-A14456

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14825

This revised version should provide a clearer and more organized overview of the neurointerventional devices market and its key aspects.

Other Trending Reports in Life Science Domain-

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorpheniramine-maleate-market

Penicillin Drug Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/penicillin-drug-market-A110795

Radiology Information System Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/radiology-information-systems-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 5038946022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Neurointerventional Devices Market predicted to Reach USD 5.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 5038946022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Energy as a Service Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2030
Industry Share Analysis: Uncovering Trends in the Guided Ammunition Market 2023-2032
Cell Cryopreservation Market: From $10.3 Billion in 2022 to a Projected $76.6 Billion by 2032
View All Stories From This Author