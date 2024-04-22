Techcombank wins two Stevie® Awards

VIETNAM, April 22 -

HÀ NỘI Techcombank was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards for Innovation in Brand Development and Most Innovative Marketing Team of the Year in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Techcombank was the only Vietnamese bank to win an Asia-Pacific Stevie award in 2024 and first Vietnamese company since 2018 to win an award for brand development and marketing excellence.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards programme to recognise innovation and excellence in the workplace across all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards and this year’s programme received more than 1,000 nominations from companies across the region.

Techcombank was chosen to win two Stevie® Awards in recognition of its achievements in brand development and innovative marketing. Specifically, the awards were given for Techcombank’s outstanding "30 Years of Greatness Together” branding development campaign, and in recognition of the bank’s innovative marketing team that devised and delivered the campaign.

Techcombank’s marketing team also promoted healthy living and self-development among the Vietnamese people through the “Run for a Greater Việt Nam” initiative and the bank’s support for the Hà Nội and HCM City Techcombank Marathons.

These two amazing events attracted over 24,000 runners and brought Techcombank’s “Be Greater” spirit to life by bring people together to conquer a new challenge and foster a sense of community.

Thái Minh Diễm Tú, Chief Marketing Officer at Techcombank, said: “We are honoured and humbled to have won not one, but two Stevie® Awards for innovation and excellence in marketing at this year’s Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Through our “30 Years of Greatness Together” brand campaign enabled the Vietnamese people to share in Techcombank’s success and promoted health, growth and self-development in the community. These awards are thanks to the hard work and inspiration of Techcombank’s outstanding marketing team, which has helped to bring Techcombank’s Be Greater spirit to life.”

“The 11th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The organisations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our awards banquet on 24 May.”

In 2023, Techcombank’s brand value increased by 46 per cent to US$1.4 billion, according to Brand Finance. Techcombank has the highest brand value of any private bank in Việt Nam and the No 2 brand value among all Vietnamese banks, closing the gap with the largest government-owned bank. VNS