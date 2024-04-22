Mobile Battery Market to Observe Strong Development by 2030 - MAXELL, LTD, PANASONIC CORP, TWS, LG, SAMSUNG, etc.

Mobile Battery Market

Advancement in Technology Foreseen to Drive the Global Mobile Battery Market from 2021 to 2030

The potential customers of the mobile battery market are smartphones and non-smartphone applications.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile battery market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as to rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, and featured phones, across the globe. However, high cost & potential risk hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries are the key factors expected to restrain the growth of the market globally. Conversely, higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets are anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The mobile battery market size was valued at $21.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $38.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Mobile batteries are the batteries used to provide electric power to mobile phones for their operations. Mobile phones or smartphones have become the most integral part of everyday life. Mobile phones are not only used for telephonic conversation but also for checking in to places like doctor’s offices, events, movies and accessing maps. To use these above-mentioned features, mobile phones must have a longer battery life in one charging cycle. There are different types of battery chemistries used in mobile phones which include lithium-ion, nickel-based, and other batteries. Among these battery types, lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used in mobile phones.

The rise in demand for smartphones from people below the age group of 30 years across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, an increase in the use of two mobile phones such as smartphones and feature phones among professionals is further anticipated to fuel the global mobile battery market growth from 2021 to 2030. However, the low penetration of smartphones among people with age above 60 and the strong presence of featured phones across the globe are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, high concern toward personal & financial security owing to potential risks in online activities among consumers decreased the demand for smartphones which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the smartphone battery market in the coming years. On the contrary, a rise in R&D activities toward increasing battery life and performance is expected to create opportunities for key players operating in the market from 2021 to 2030.

Depending on the type, the lithium-ion battery segment held the highest market share of about 69.75% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the mobile battery market forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries, owing to increase in need for smartphones and the incorporation of additional features such as games, cameras, music players, and video players, which require more energy due to increased utilization of the processor.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Mobile Battery industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD

LG CORPORATION

ZHUHAI COSMX BATTERY CO., LTD.

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

MAXELL, LTD

TIANJIN LISHEN BATTERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.

TWS

PANASONIC CORPORATION

Based on application, the smartphone segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the consistent growth of smartphones in the global mobile industry owing to the rise in demand for smartphones among the age group of 18 to 30 years for social media, gaming apps, and others. In addition, the rise in the replacement of feature phones with smartphones increases the demand for mobile batteries in this segment and thereby is expected to drive the global mobile battery market during the analyzed time frame.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to key advantages associated with offline distributors such as maintenance & services, replacement, faster problem resolving associated with battery functions, and others. In addition, consumers across the globe are conservative and price sensitive across sales channels which resulted in driving the trend toward shopping for key mobile accessories such as mobile batteries, covers and others owing to their faith in offline platforms.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific garnered a dominant share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and a huge consumer base in the region. In addition, an increase in investments and R&D toward improving battery life and enhancing the performance of mobile phones is further projected to fuel the market growth in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- In 2020, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for about 69.75% of the share in the global mobile battery market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2020, the smartphone segment accounted for 82.2% mobile battery market share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 6.4% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global mobile battery market.

- Online is the fastest-growing sales channel segment in the global mobile battery market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2030.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.6%, throughout the forecast period.

- In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global mobile battery market with more than 39.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.

