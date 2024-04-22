SSR MINING INC. (NASDAQ: SSRM) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds SSR Mining Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)?



Did you purchase your shares between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your investment in SSR Mining Inc.?



Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the publicly-traded securities of SSR Mining Inc. (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSRM) between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired SSR Mining securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit SSR Mining Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially overstated SSR Mining’s commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; and (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster.

On February 13, 2024, SSR Mining filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, which stated there was a “suspension of operations at the Çöpler [Turkey] mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result.”

On February 27, 2024, Defendants conducted their earnings call for the Fourth Quarter of 2023. On this call, Defendant Rodney P. Antal (“Antal”) stated that “[s]ix personnel are being detained and are facing charges in relation to the [Çöpler mine] incident and we’re ensuring they receive the necessary support while respecting the Turkish legal process”. Antal did not contest that the charges were filed on legitimate grounds.

On this news, SSR Mining’s stock price declined by $0.37 per share, or 7.93%, to close at $4.29 on February 28, 2024.

