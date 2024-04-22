St. Albans / Wrong Way Driver - Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/21/24 at 2136 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S Mile Marker 109.4, Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Juan Zhang
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a wrong way driver traveling north in the southbound lane on Interstate 89 in Georgia. Troopers located the vehicle and stopped it without incident.
The operator was identified as Juan Zhang who reported to be following a GPS device and was issued a citation for Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/24 at 0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.