St. Albans / Wrong Way Driver - Negligent Operation

CASE#: 24A2002514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                             

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 4/21/24 at 2136 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S Mile Marker 109.4, Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Juan Zhang                                              

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a wrong way driver traveling north in the southbound lane on Interstate 89 in Georgia. Troopers located the vehicle and stopped it without incident.

 

The operator was identified as Juan Zhang who reported to be following a GPS device and was issued a citation for Negligent Operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/24 at 0830            

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

