Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1002697

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600


DATE/TIME: 04/20/2024 at 9:32 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Bridgman Road, Vernon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Assault of Protected Professional, Interference with Access to Emergency Services


ACCUSED: Circe Fagan                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont


VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 20th, 2024, at approximately 9:32 PM, the Vermont State Police  Westminster Barracks received a report of a domestic disturbance on Fort Bridgman Road in the town of Vernon, Windham County. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks arrived on scene, and an investigation revealed that 48-year-old Circe Fagan assaulted a household member and caused them to fear for their safety. While being placed under arrest for Domestic Assault, Fagan resisted arrest and assaulted Troopers. Fagan was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was subsequently lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on a $500 bail and given Court-ordered conditions of release. She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Division, on April 22nd, 2024, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2024 12:30 PM       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Not available


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

