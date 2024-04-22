Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1002697
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/20/2024 at 9:32 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Bridgman Road, Vernon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Assault of Protected Professional, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Circe Fagan
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 20th, 2024, at approximately 9:32 PM, the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a domestic disturbance on Fort Bridgman Road in the town of Vernon, Windham County. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks arrived on scene, and an investigation revealed that 48-year-old Circe Fagan assaulted a household member and caused them to fear for their safety. While being placed under arrest for Domestic Assault, Fagan resisted arrest and assaulted Troopers. Fagan was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was subsequently lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on a $500 bail and given Court-ordered conditions of release. She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Division, on April 22nd, 2024, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2024 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.