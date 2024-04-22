Rutland Barracks // Possession of Fentanyl, Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 24B4002416

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2024 at approximately 2358 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of fentanyl

ACCUSED: Keenan Davine

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Fentanyl Possession

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 21, 2024, at approximately 2358 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Street in Rutland City for an observed violation. During the stop indicators of drug activity were observed. Troopers received consent to search the operator who was identified as Keenan Davine (34). Davine was found to be possessing fentanyl. A passenger of the vehicle Jason Ketcham (34) was found to have an outstanding warrant. Davine was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing before ultimately being released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court to answer to the above charge. Ketcham was placed into custody and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.