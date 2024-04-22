Aortic Aneurysm Repair Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Prevalence and Technological Advancements | $5.8 Bn by 2032

Aortic Aneurysm Repair Market Research, 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Aortic aneurysm repair market generated $3.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $5.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Aortic Aneurysms: The rising incidence of aortic aneurysms is a significant factor driving market growth.

Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: There is a growing preference for minimally invasive treatments, which is fueling demand.

Product Approvals: An increase in approvals for aortic aneurysm devices is expanding the market.

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements: Innovations in aortic aneurysm repair devices offer promising growth opportunities.

Challenges:

High Procedure Costs: The cost-intensive nature of aortic aneurysm repair procedures is a barrier to market growth.

Limited Availability of Devices: Certain regions face a lack of access to necessary devices.

Skilled Healthcare Professionals: There is a shortage of skilled professionals, impacting market growth.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a decline in the aortic aneurysm repair market. However, as the situation improves globally, surgeries are on the rise again, presenting growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation Insights:

Aortic Stent-Grafts: This segment dominated the market in 2022, contributing to over 90% of the revenue. It's expected to maintain its leading position, driven by technological advancements and increased adoption of endovascular techniques.

Hybrid Stent-Grafts: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032 due to its advantages in treating complex aortic pathologies.

Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair: This segment led the market in 2022 and is projected to continue its dominance. Its benefits include minimally invasive procedures, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery.

Frozen Elephant Trunk (FET): Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032 due to reduced invasiveness and postoperative complications compared to traditional methods.

Regional Insights:

North America: Dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead, driven by an increase in coronary artery diseases and demand for aortic aneurysm repair devices.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, fueled by demand for minimally invasive procedures and healthcare infrastructure development.

Key Players:

Medtronic Plc

Artivion, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Cook Group Inc

Endologix Inc.

Cordis Corporation

Braile Biomédica S.A.

Bentley Innomed GmBH

The report offers an in-depth analysis of these market players, highlighting their business performance, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives to provide insights into the competitive landscape.

